Trump news – live: Trump denies calling to ‘terminate’ the Constitution in furious Truth Social post
Former president draws bipartisan condemnation for antidemocratic remarks
Donald Trump drew widespread condemnation for his explicitly antidemocratic suggestion that his baseless claims of the 2020 presidential election merit the “termination” of the US Constitution.
Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk was among those criticising his statement, saying that “the Constitution is greater than any President. End of story.”
Congresswoman Liz Cheney wrote on Twitter that “no honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution,” while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer labelled him a “danger to our democracy”.
On Monday, the former president claimed that “fake news” accurately reported what he wrote just days ago is “actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution.”
In his follow-up post on Truth Social on Monday, he called reporting that shared exactly what he said “disinformation and lies”.
John Bolton may ‘seriously consider’ presidential run after Trump’s ‘disqualifying’ statement
Former Trump-era national security adviser John Bolton said he would consider running for president to “stop some of the things Trump has done to the party” after the former president suggested he would “terminate” the Constitution after falsely claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
“I’d like to see Shermanesque statements from all the potential candidates,” he said. “If I don’t see that, then I’m going to seriously consider getting in.”
Mr Bolton called Trump’s statement “disqualifying.”
Trump is the only candidate who has so far formally announced a run for the GOP nomination in 2024.
Trump’s political action committee is paying legal bills for Mar-a-Lago witnesses
Trump’s Save America political action committee is paying legal bills for key witnesses involved in the federal investigation into his mishandling of White House documents at his Florida compound, according to The Washington Post.
The former president’s fundraising arm is supporting former administration officials Kash Patel and Dan Scavino as well as Trump valet Walt Nauta, according to the report.
Mr Nauta reportedly told federal investigators that Trump instructed him to move boxes at Mar-a-Lago.
They are reportedly being represented by Brand Woodward Law, which was paid $120,000 by Save America.
Rupert Murdoch to be deposed in 2020 election defamation case over bogus voting machines claims
Fox Corporation chair Rupert Murdoch will be forced to answer questions under oath next about his network’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election as part of a $1.6bn defamation lawsuit against Fox News, which is accused of purposefully airing false claims about Dominion Voting Systems during the 2020 presidential election.
According to a filing in Delaware, Mr Murdoch’s deposition will be performed remotely via video conference on December 13 and 14. The filings were first reported by The Washington Post.
During a hearing in October, Dominion attorney Justin Nelson argued that the network’s coverage was “an orchestrated effort,” not just the responsibility of “each host individually,” but “across Fox News as a company.”
Mr Murdoch’s son Lachlan Murdoch was deposed on Monday.
Arizona certifies election results as Kari Lake threatens lawsuit
Arizona officials have certified the state’s results from 2022 elections, what has historically been a routine ceremony but has faced unrelenting scrutiny from conspiracy theroists and the candidates and supporters who have refused to accept the outcome.
“Arizona had a successful election. But too often, throughout the process, powerful voices proliferated misinformation that threatened to disenfranchise voters,” said Arizona secretary of state Katie Hobbs, who defeated Kari Lake in the governor’s race.
“Democracy prevailed, but it’s not out of the woods,” she added on Monday, pointing to the surge in so-called election deniers and the likely challenges ahead in 2024 elections.
Also signing the certifications were Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona attorney general Mark Brnovich – both of whom are Republicans.
Ms Lake and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem, both of whom have amplified bogus election-related conspiracies, were endorsed by Trump. Both lost their races. Republican candidate for attorney general Abe Hamedeh, a third so-called election denier running for one of three top statewide offices in Arizona and who also is endorsed by Trump, is trailing Democrat Kris Mayes by 500 votes. A winner has not been declared in that race.
Ms Lake told far-right conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon that her campaign is “ready to go with what we believe to be an exceptional lawsuit.”
“And we believe we will be victorious in that lawsuit,” she said.
Chuck Schumer: ‘Trump can’t seem to go a week without doing or saying something disgusting, dishonourable or disqualifying'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned Trump’s latest antidemocratic attack in remarks from the Senate floor on Monday, delivering a rebuke of the former president’s comments on Truth Social suggesting the “termination” of the Constitution after his 2020 election loss.
“Donald Trump cannot seem to go a week without doing or saying something disgusting, dishonourable, or frankly disqualifying for high office,” he said.
He also condemned his dinner with antisemitic far-right influencers Kanye West and Nick Fuentes as well as his recent remarks calling fo the suspension of laws “because he lost the 2020 elechion,” Mr Schumer said.
“Aside from the pettiness and the ego of that, it’s as if Donald Trump is on a mission to find new ways to sink lower and lower at the detriment of America,” he said.
Republicans distance themselves from Trump’s remarks: ‘He goes from MAGA to RINO’
Lindsey Graham said he understood Trump’s anger but told The Independent his remarks about terminating the Constitution or laws was “very inappropriate.”
“He’s frustrated because of the, you know, bias in the media and Democrats controlling Twitter and Russia, joke of investigation,” he said. “But the statement was inappropriate and I’m glad to see him clarify.”
More from The Independent’s Eric Garcia:
Republicans distance themselves from Trump’s remarks about the Constitution
“I don’t think there was an escape clause to not defend the Constitution,” Senator Roy Blunt tells The Independent.
White House rebukes Trump’s calls to suspend Constitution over 2020 election
Over the weekend, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said that “attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned.”
“You cannot only love America when you win,” he added.
Biden administration attacks Trump for calling to terminate Constitution
Former president’s comments have invited bipartisan ire
Trump-endorsed New Hampshire senate candidate eyeing state party leadership after loss
Don Bolduc, who lost the race for a Senate seat in New Hampshire against incumbent Democratic candidate Maggie Hassan by nine points, is now running for a leadership role in the state’s Republican party.
“I was humbled by the outpouring of support during my Senate run and the encouragement of the grassroots to stay involved in the political process,” he said in a statement on Monday.
“The last few weeks laid bare the need to change as a party,” he added. “We have to counter the misconceptions peddled by the other side while convincing voters the core beliefs of the GOP are the policies best suited for their needs and to bring back American Strength.”
During his campaign, Mr Bolduc amplified Trump’s baseless election lies, including a false statement that Trump “won” in 2020 and an interview in which he falsely claimed that there was a “tremendous amount of fraud” and that Democratic officials conspired to “steal the presidency.”
He later appeared to walk back some of his claims – which Trump criticised after Mr Bolduc’s loss.
John Cornyn: Trump’s comments are ‘irresponsible'
Republican Senator John Cornyn told reporters that Trump’s suggestion that the US Constitution be “terminated” is “irresponsible.”
He said he is at a “loss for words” why Trump, who is running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, would explicitly call for the suspension of democracy to subvert the 2020 election that he lost.
“I don’t know why anybody would say something like that, certainly not an ex-president,” he said. “I just think it’s irresponsible.”
Top GOP senator ‘couldn’t disagree more’ with Trump’s comments
Senate Minority Whip John Thune told reporters on Monday that he “couldn’t disagree more” with Trump’s call for the “termination” of the Constitution after his baseless claims of 2020 election fraud.
“Of course I disagree with that. I swear an oath to uphold the Constitution, and it is a bedrock principle – it is the principle, the bedrock of our country. So I couldn’t disagree more,” Mr Thune said, according to The Hill.
“It’s going to be the grist of the campaign,” he added. “If you’re one of these other people who’s interested in running this year, this is certainly an opportunity that would create some contrast.”
