✕ Close Related: Congressman Mike Turner rejects Trump’s call to terminate constitution

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump drew widespread condemnation for his explicitly antidemocratic suggestion that his baseless claims of the 2020 presidential election merit the “termination” of the US Constitution.

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk was among those criticising his statement, saying that “the Constitution is greater than any President. End of story.”

Congresswoman Liz Cheney wrote on Twitter that “no honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution,” while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer labelled him a “danger to our democracy”.

On Monday, the former president claimed that “fake news” accurately reported what he wrote just days ago is “actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution.”

In his follow-up post on Truth Social on Monday, he called reporting that shared exactly what he said “disinformation and lies”.