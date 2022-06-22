Federal agents issued new subpoenas regarding the January 6 riot at the US Capitol and raided the homes of two people involved in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post reported.

The FBI confirmed to The Post that it conducted authorised law enforcement activity at the home of Brad Carver, who allegedly signed a document to be a Trump elector, as well as Thomas Lane, who worked on Trump’s effort to overturn the election in Arizona and New Mexico.

A person close to the select committee investigation told The Independent the panel was holding off on scheduling any further hearings until after the Independence Day recess, in part because the committee has been receiving a steady stream of new evidence and tips in recent days.

On Thursday, the select committee will hold its fifth hearing. Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen; former Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and former assistant attorney general for the office of legal counsel Steven Engel will all testify.