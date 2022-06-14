Former judge who advised Mike Pence will testify to Jan 6 panel Thursday

J Michael Luttig, the renowned conservative legal scholar and retired federal appellate judge, will appear to give evidence before the House January 6 select committee at its’ next hearing on Thursday.

Mr Luttig’s participation in the hearing, which was first reported by NBC News, comes as the panel prepares to present its’ findings on the pressure campaign mounted against then-Vice President Mike Pence by former president Donald Trump and his allies in the run-up to the worst attack on the US Capitol since Major General Robert Ross ordered British troops to burn it in 1814.

More follows...