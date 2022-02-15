The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has issued subpoenas to a group of state lawmakers, Republican Party officials, and Trump campaign operatives who were involved in plans to send forged electoral college certificates from swing states to the National Archives in late 2020.

In a statement, select committee chair Bennie Thompson said the panel is “seeking records and testimony from former campaign officials and other individuals in various states who we believe have relevant information about the planning and implementation of those plans,” which were central to Mr Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and install himself in the White House for a second term against the wishes of American voters.

“The Select Committee is seeking information about efforts to send false slates of electors to Washington and change the outcome of the 2020 election,” Mr Thompson said. “The Select Committee has heard from more than 550 witnesses, and we expect these six individuals to cooperate as well as we work to tell the American people the full story about the violence of January 6th and its causes”.

Mr Thompson on Tuesday issued subpoenas to Michael Roman and Gary Brown, the election day operations director and deputy director for Mr Trump’s doomed reelection campaign demanding production of documents to the panel by 1 March and appearances to give evidence on 14 and 9 March, respectively.

In a letter to the former Trump campaign officials, Mr Thompson said the committee’s probe has “revealed credible evidence” that both men “were aware of, and participated in, efforts to promote unsupported allegations of fraud in the November 2020 Presidential election and encourage state legislators to alter the outcome of the November 2020 election by ... appointing alternate slates of electors to send competing electoral votes to the United States Congress”.

Mr Thomson informed Mr Roman and Mr Brown that the committee has obtained “communications” which reflect their participation in “a coordinated strategy to contact Republican members of state legislatures in certain states that former President Trump had lost and urge them to ‘reclaim’ their authority by sending an alternate slate of electors” for Mr Trump.

He added that it “appears” Mr Roman “helped direct” and Mr Brown “helped manage” Trump campaign staffers involved in the effort to send sham electoral certificates to the National Archives for transmittal to Congress.

More follows...