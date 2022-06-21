Five key takeaways from January 6 hearing on Trump pressure campaign against states

The January 6 committee’s latest hearing focused on Georgia and Arizona, where state officials weathered an unprecedented campaign waged by the sitting president and his legal team to urge them to overturn the lawful results of the election.

Several witnesses at the hearing described how the Trump legal team spent weeks attempting to raise new issues of fraud and resist the lawful transfer of power by any means necessary in the days leading up to January 6, when thousands of the president’s supporters would storm Capitol Hill.

And the campaign was not limited to Donald Trump and his closest advisers themselves: Members of Congress were involved in the expansive effort as well in what amounted to a unified effort by the Trump wing in Washington to thwart the will of the voters.

Here are five of the most important takeaways from the committee’s evidence and witness testimony:

State officials detail pressure campaign directed by Trump and Rudy Giuliani

Numerous witnesses, including Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger, detailed how the White House and Trump campaign spent months urging them to take a wide range of actions to overturn the election, ranging from calling special legislative sessions to signing on to letters of endorsement for alternate slates of electors.

Time and again, witnesses described how the Trump team leaned on their GOP loyalties: “We’re all Republicans here”, Mr Giuliani told Mr Bowers on one occaision. And they described how the campaign of public pressure eventually led to escalating threats against them, their families, their neighbors and others.

GOP lawmakers worked to overturn election hours before Jan 6 attack

Two Republican members of Congress were mentioned by name on Tuesday as involved in efforts to overturn the election just hours before the Jan 6 attack began.

Ron Johnson of Wisconsin apparently attempted to hand-deliver Electoral College votes to Mike Pence as the vice president arrived at the Senate. And Rep Andy Biggs of Arizona phoned Mr Bowers, urging him to get on board with a slate of false “alternate” electors from his state that would support Donald Trump over Joe Biden.

Trump team hoped overwhelmed courts would be unable to stop them

One key fact revealed by Mr Bowers was an urging by John Eastman, Donald Trump’s attorney, to simply call a special legislative session and let the Arizona Supreme Court (or potentially US Supreme Court) determine the legality of the situation later.

The admission was a minor part of Tuesday’s hearing but illustrated how Mr Eastman was willing to pursue legal strategies in which he himself did not have full conficence.

Election workers grow emotional as they describe threats

Both Mr Bowers and election workers in Georgia grew emotional as they described the horrific abuse and violence that they were threatened with by Trump supporters, including some to this day.

"Do you know how it feels to have the preisdent of the United States target you? The[president] is supposed to represent every American, not target one. But he targeted me, Lady Ruby, a small business owner, a proud American citizen who stood up to help Fulton County run an election in the middle of the pandemic,” one tearful Georgia worker explained.

Witness says Trump is not telling the truth about his past statements

Mr Bowers had one last rebuke of the former president in his testimony on Tuesday: He rejected statements from Mr Trump claiming that he had once accepted the premise of election fraud in his state.

The Arizona Republican dismissed the idea that he had agreed the election was “rigged”.

“Anywhere, anyone, anytime who said I said the election is rigged, I would say that is not true,” he said on Tuesday.