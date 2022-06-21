✕ Close Jamie Raskin says Trump has ‘essentially’ admitted to January 6 crimes

The January 6 committee is turning its focus to the states for its next public meeting.

The panel will meet on Tuesday for its fourth public hearing. The subject of the hearing will be Donald Trump’s efforts to personally pressure elected officials in Georgia and Arizona to interfere in the electoral process and overturn his defeat in their respective states.

In Georgia, lawmakers are set to give special attention as several state officials outline how Donald Trump went above and beyond to call on personal loyalties and even threaten criminal prosecution as he coaxed those in the Peach State to do his bidding.

Meanwhile, Rep Adam Kinzinger has published evidence of vivid death threats he has received in recent weeks in response to the panel’s work, which he said was unprecedented in his congressional career.