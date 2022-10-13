✕ Close US representative promises ‘surprising’ new material at Jan 6 hearing

At a hearing today, the January 6 House committee is expected to unveil “surprising” new details about the US Capitol attack.

Among the revelations expected are insights from the former president’s secret service detail and new information regarding the actions of longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. The session will be streamed live at 1pm ET, and is likely to be the panel’s last public hearing before the midterm elections.

Earlier this week, the US Capitol Police announced that a “concerning” letter had been sent to the office of panel chair Bennie Thompson. Tests determined there were no dangerous substances in the envelope, but the force made clear it was investigating the letter.

Meanwhile, a judge has ruled that Donald Trump must give a deposition in a defamation lawsuit lodged by columnist E Jean Carroll, who accuses him of raping her in New York’s Bergdorf Goodman store in 1996. Mr Trump denies the allegation.