Today’s hearing of the January 6 committee is set to begin at 1pm ET.

The hearing was initially scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 28 September. The panel said at the time that the delay was caused by Hurricane Ian approaching Florida.

It’s the first public meeting of the panel since 21 July, during which videos were shown of former President Donald Trump refusing to say the election was over and Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley running from rioters after he egged them on outside the capitol with a raised fist.

The ninth hearing this year is possibly the last for the committee.

ABC, CNN and MSNBC have so far all been focusing their coverage on the hearings and many other outlets have been covering them across their websites and YouTube channels, including The Independent.

The hearings are also being shown live on C-SPAN as well as on the committee’s website.

Asked why the hearing is during the day and not in primetime, California Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren told CNN last month that “in the past, Fox News does play our hearings if the hearing is in the daytime”.

“So that’s a factor in reaching an audience that is not watching CNN,” she said.

The proceedings will include new material concerning the plans of Mr Trump and how much information he had about the siege, a member of the panel has said.

The ninth hearing this year will go over the “close ties between people in Trump world and some of these extremist groups,” Ms Lofgren told CNN.

She added, “that’s not the only thing the hearing will be about ... we’re going to be going through, really some of what we’ve already found, but augmenting with new material that we’ve discovered through our work throughout this summer”.

Ms Lofgren said the new information includes Mr Trump’s intentions that day, and “what he knew, what he did, what others did”.

“I do think that it will be worth watching,” she told the outlet. “There’s some new material that, you know, I found as we got into it, pretty surprising.”

The panel spoke to Virginia Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, late last month. The interview went on for about 3.5 hours. It has been reported that Ms Thomas told members of the Trump administration to attempt to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Ms Lofgren told MSNBC that Ms Thomas’s interview wasn’t filmed.

Concerning the connections between extremists and Mr Trump and his allies, Ms Lofgren said, “let’s just say that the mob was led by some extremist groups, they plotted in advance what they were going to do, and those individuals were known to people in the Trump orbit”.

“I think it’ll be potentially more sweeping than some of the other hearings,” California Democrat and panel member Adam Schiff previously told CNN.

“It will tell the story about a key element of Donald Trump’s plot to overturn the election. And the public will certainly learn things it hasn’t seen before, but it will also understand information it already has in a different context by seeing how it relates to other elements of this plot,” he added.

“We think it will be of interest. We have, of course, been working throughout the summer, and we have some additional information that we will relay that we think will better inform the public as to the events leading up to and during the January 6 riot,” Ms Lofgren previously told NPR.

The committee will file a report by the end of the year to the president and Congress outlining its findings and recommendations for changes in policy to ensure the safety of future US elections, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Tuesday.