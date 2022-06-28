Jan 6 hearing – live: Trump lawyer stopped by FBI ahead of surprise testimony by mystery witness
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
The January 6 committee has announced a surprise extra hearing that will contain new evidence of Donald Trump’s “dereliction of duty,” California representative Adam Schiff said on Sunday.
“The final hearing will cover what the president was doing and more importantly, what he was not doing as we were being attacked,” Mr Schiff told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.
The latest round of the highly watched inquiry will take place at 1pm ET on Tuesday, 28 June.
Previously, the special congressional committee had no more planned hearings until lawmakers returned from their 4 July recess.
The final hearing will bring to a close a month that featured five other days packed with shocking testimony before the committee.
Previous hearings in June revealed Donald Trump’s unprecedented pressure campaign on the Department of Justice to tamper with the election process, and strong evidence from the president’s own inner circle that Mr Trump was clearly warned his election conspiracies were “bulls*t“ but he went on claiming them anyway.
Meanwhile, outside of Congress, one of the company’s behind Donald Trump’s social media app Truth Social is under investigation, and infamous “coup memo” author John Eastman says he was searched by federal agents.
ICYMI | Trump obsesses over exact position of water glass in bizarre clip
In a clip shared by the 6 January documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, former president Donald Trump can be seen fussing over a glass of water in the camera frame.
Mr Holder, the maker of ‘Unprecedented’ — a three-part documentary about the final months of the Trump presidency — tweeted a clip from it and wrote: “The Trumps did not have editorial control. Full stop.”Unprecedented is slated to be released this summer and has been bought by Discovery Plus.
In fact, Mr Holder’s documentary footage has been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot of last year.
The clip shows Mr Trump checking himself in the frame after he takes a seat for the interview. Then goes: “I don’t think you want to have the water in the picture. You can take it. Yeah.”
Maroosha Muzaffar has more.
Trump obsesses over exact position of water glass in bizarre clip from Jan 6 film
Documentary footage subpoenaed by House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot
Donald Trump hit with yet another investigation
The so-called “blank check” company behind former president Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform now appears to be the subject of an investigation by federal prosecutors who are looking into whether the company or its executives violated federal securities laws.
Shares of the Special Purpose Acquisition Company, known as Digital World Acquisition Corporation, fell nine per cent in early trading on Monday after CEO Patrick Orlando filed a statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to report that the company, which is pursuing a merger with the former president’s Trump Media and Technology Group, was issued a subpoena by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York.
Mr Orlando also wrote that each member of DWAC’s board of directors has also been issued a subpoena by the same grand jury.
All the details here.
Company behind Trump’s Truth Social now under investigation by federal prosecutors
The so-called ‘blank check’ company is also the target of a separate Securities and Exchange Commission probe
Former Meadows aide to testify in surprise hearing
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’s onetime top aid Cassidy Hutchinson is set to testify before the House committee investigating the 6 January attacks on the Capitol.
Ms Hutchinson has already provided information to the committee, sitting with its investigators over the course of three separate interviews, The Hill reported.
She would be the first White House employee to testify publicly before the committee.
The investigating committee on Monday announced a surprise hearing, just days after chairman Bennie Thompson said the panel would pause a series of hearings it has held this month while committee members review newly-acquired evidence.
Ilhan Omar calls for investigation into justice Clarence Thomas’s role
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar called for a full impeachment investigation into justice Clarence Thomas’s role in the 6 January coup, in a reference to his wife Ginni’s alleged involvement in efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election.
“Congress also has the authority to impeach Members of the Supreme Court and has done so before,” she tweeted.
The January 6 hearings have an unexpected upside—for Ron DeSantis
Ron Desantis sees the January 6 hearings as a possible way for former President Donald Trump to be indicted, according to a report.
A Republican consultant told Politico over the weekend: “That’s where his head is at. He thinks the goal here is to get main justice to go after him.”
“That’s what Ron thinks this is all about,” the consultant, said to be familiar with the governor’s thinking, told the outlet.
Catch up with Gustaf Kilander’s full report.
DeSantis wants Jan 6 hearings to get Trump indicted, report claims
‘Ron DeSantis is lying in wait, sharpening his knives,’ GOP donor says
Senate sergeant-at-arms in charge of security during 6 Jan riot dies
Michael Stenger, who served as the Sergeant at Arms for the US senate during the 6 January riot at the Capitol last year, has died.
His death comes amid the House of Representatives’s attempt to investigate the riot at the US Capitol last year wherein supporters of former president Donald Trump raided the complex in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Stenger assumed the role in 2018 after he served as chief of staff to his predecessor Frank Larkin, Roll Call reported at the time. He previously served in the United States Marine Corps and for 35 years in the US Secret Service.
Eric Garcia reports.
Senate sergeant-at-arms in charge of security during Jan 6 riot dies
Comes amid the probe into the Capitol riot.
The documentary that changed the January 6 hearings
Alex Holder, the British filmmaker who recently provided the House January 6 select committee with a trove of footage shot in the months leading up to the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, says members of former president Donald Trump’s family appeared largely unconcerned about the possibility that his repeated lies about a “stolen” election could lead to violence.
Last week, the select committee received hours of video from Mr Holder after he was issued a subpoena calling for “raw footage” taken by him and his colleagues on the day of the Capitol attack. The subpoena also requested footage of interviews with Mr Trump, Mr Pence, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, or Jared Kushner and “any footage pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election”.
In an interview with The Independent, Mr Holder said the focus of the series, which is set to premiere later this year on the Discovery+ streaming service, was on Mr Trump and his three eldest children — Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump — and spanned from September 2020 through the last days of Mr Trump’s tumultuous presidency.
Read more on the film of the moment here.
Filmmaker who upended Jan 6 probe talks Trump ‘aggression’, what he saw
Documentarian Alex Holder tells Andrew Feinberg that former president Donald Trump’s family did not seem concerned by the prospect of violence as January 6 approached
The January 6 committee’s June surprise
The House January 6 select committee will hold a surprise hearing on Tuesday 28 July at 1.00 pm, just days after chairman Bennie Thompson said the panel would pause a series of hearings it has held this month while committee members review newly-acquired evidence.
In a press release on Monday, the committee said the hearing’s purpose will be to “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony,” but the panel did not elaborate on the identity of the witnesses or the nature of the evidence.
On Thursday, Mr Thompson closed the panel’s fifth public session by telling attendees and viewers that the committee’s next hearings would “show how Donald Trump tapped into the threat of violence, how he summoned a mob to Washington, and how after corruption and political pressure failed to keep Donald Trump in office, violence became the last option”.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
Was Trump’s violent rhetoric ‘fair game’? His son certainly thinks so.
The British documentarian whose footage of former president Donald Trump and his family in the days leading up to the January 6 insurrection prompted a pause in the House January 6 select committee’s hearings says Mr Trump’s son Eric was unconcerned by the possibility that his father’s supporters would react violently to his lies alleging that the 2020 election was stolen.
Last week, filmmaker Alex Holder appeared to give evidence before the committee in an interview after turning over a copy of raw footage captured between September 2020 and mid 2021 for a documentary which will air this summer on Discovery+.
In an interview with The Independent, Mr Holder said Trump family members — and Eric Trump in particular — were unbothered by the idea that the often violent rhetoric they and their patriarch espoused after his loss to now-president Joe Biden would inspire his supporters to act out.
Read Andrew Feinberg’s exclusive interview.
Filmmaker subpoenaed by Jan 6 committee says Eric Trump felt violence was ‘fair game’
Filmmaker Alex Holder tells The Independent that Eric Trump was unconcerned by the possibility that his father’s lies about the 2020 election could incite his supporters to violence
Star Watergate witness John Dean says surprise January 6 hearing ‘better be a big deal'
John Dean knows a thing or two about high-profile hearings. In 1973, the former White House counsel testified against Richard Nixon as part of the Watergate scandal.
Now he’s warning that the January 6 committee’s surprise extra hearing “better big a big deal,” to justify springing a new round of testimony on Washington right before the 4 July recess. “There was only one surprise witness during the Senate Watergate Committee hearings,” he wrote on Twitter on Monday. “On July 16, 1973 an unannounced witness appeared: Alex Butterfield, who testified to Nixon’s secret taping system — forever changing history!”
“The January 6 Committee is dealing with a very high historical standard in springing a surprise hearing and witness tomorrow,” he added. “If it is not really important information it’s going to hurt the credibility of this committee! Cancel now if you can’t match!”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies