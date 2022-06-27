Liveupdated1656355820

Jan 6 committee – live: Surprise hearing announced with new evidence of Trump’s ‘dereliction of duty’

Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress

Josh Marcus
Monday 27 June 2022 19:50
Comments
'The lie hasn't gone away': Jan 6 committee chairman says Trump threat to elections is ongoing

The January 6 committee has announced a surprise extra hearing that will contain new evidence of Donald Trump’s “dereliction of duty,” California representative Adam Schiff said on Sunday.

“The final hearing will cover what the president was doing and more importantly, what he was not doing as we were being attacked,” Mr Schiff told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

The latest round of the highly watched inquiry will take place at 1pm ET on Tuesday, 28 June.

Previously, the special congressional committee had no more planned hearings until lawmakers returned from their 4 July recess.

The final hearing will bring to a close a month that featured five other days packed with shocking testimony before the committee.

Previous hearings in June revealed Donald Trump’s unprecedented pressure campaign on the Department of Justice to tamper with the election process, and strong evidence from the president’s own inner circle that Mr Trump was clearly warned his election conspiracies were “bulls*t“ but he went on claiming them anyway.

Recommended

1656355820

Our columnist’s take? Tomorrow’s hearing is going to be big.

The only reason the January 6 committee would announce a new hearing so last minute is if they had something major, suggests Independent columnist Ahmed Baba.

“The House was on recess and they had postponed all future hearings until July, so given the January 6 Committee is coming back for a hearing they must have significant new evidence to present,” he wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Before tomorrow’s testimony, catch up on Ahmed’s analysis of the hearings so far.

Today we learned January 6 wasn’t a directionless coup. It was a targeted attack

There was a plan and it had four key parts

What we just heard about Trump and Pence on Jan 6th is beyond the worst-case scenario

As the Capitol was under attack, Pence’s counsel sent an email to John Eastman, reading: ‘Thanks to your bulls**t, we are now under siege.’ Eastman replied in a Trump-like fashion: ‘The siege is because you and your boss did not do what was necessary’

Today, William Barr gave the most damning testimony I’ve ever seen about Trump

Considering this came from one of the former president’s chief sycophants, this was the most damaging it could possibly have been

Josh Marcus27 June 2022 19:50
1656354920

Filmmaker who upended Jan 6 probe talks Trump ‘aggression’, what he saw, and how the spotlight has led to death threats

Alex Holder, the British filmmaker who recently provided the House January 6 select committee with a trove of footage shot in the months leading up to the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, says members of former president Donald Trump’s family appeared largely unconcerned about the possibility that his repeated lies about a “stolen” election could lead to violence.

Last week, the select committee received hours of video from Mr Holder after he was issued a subpoena calling for “raw footage” taken by him and his colleagues on the day of the Capitol attack. The subpoena also requested footage of interviews with Mr Trump, Mr Pence, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, or Jared Kushner and “any footage pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election”.

In an interview with The Independent, Mr Holder said the focus of the series, which is set to premiere later this year on the Discovery+ streaming service, was on Mr Trump and his three eldest children — Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump — and spanned from September 2020 through the last days of Mr Trump’s tumultuous presidency.

Read more of Andrew Feinberg’s interview with the filmmaker who is roiling the January 6 probe.

Filmmaker who upended Jan 6 probe talks Trump ‘aggression’, what he saw

Documentarian Alex Holder tells Andrew Feinberg that former president Donald Trump’s family did not seem concerned by the prospect of violence as January 6 approached

Josh Marcus27 June 2022 19:35
1656354020

Hearing could focus on Ginni Thomas, controversial activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice

We still don’t know what tomorrow’s January 6 hearing will be about.

What we do know is that lawmakers have been working to get testimony from Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about her repeated attempts to get the Trump White House to challenge the 2020 election results.

Ginni Thomas agrees to talk to Jan 6 committee to ‘clear up misconceptions’

The committee sent a letter to Ms Thomas requesting she speak to them regarding ‘information concerning John Eastman’s plans and activities relevant to’ their investigation

Ms Thomas has said she’s agreed to sit down with the inquiry. Tomorrow’s hearing could feature video of her testimony.

Pre-taped testimony from other Trump backers like Ivanka Trump has been deployed so far to devastating effect.

Ivanka had ‘bad feeling’ Trump was setting up Pence on Jan 6, biographer claims

Ms Trump was in Oval Office for ‘pretty heated’ phone call between her father and Pence

Josh Marcus27 June 2022 19:20
1656353115

What is tomorrow’s January 6 hearing about?

Lawmakers have not divulged much about what tomorrow’s January 6 hearings will entail.

The committee has only announced Tuesday’s hearing would “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.”

That might involve details learned in footage shared with lawmakers from Alex Holder, a British documentarian who interviewed Donald Trump and members of his inner circle in the days surrounding January 6.

Here’s our look at what might be on those tapes, courtesy of Andrew Buncombe.

Josh Marcus27 June 2022 19:05
1656352822

The January 6 committee announces a surprise encore

Just when we thought June’s bombshell January 6 hearings were out of surprises, committee members announced a surprise final hearing for Tuesday.

The inquiry will continue at 1 pm ET on Capitol Hill on 28 June, and feature new evidence about Donald Trump’s conduct the day of January 6.

As always, The Independent will be covering all the details live.

Josh Marcus27 June 2022 19:00

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in