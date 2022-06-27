Jan 6 committee – live: Surprise hearing announced with new evidence of Trump’s ‘dereliction of duty’
The January 6 committee has announced a surprise extra hearing that will contain new evidence of Donald Trump’s “dereliction of duty,” California representative Adam Schiff said on Sunday.
“The final hearing will cover what the president was doing and more importantly, what he was not doing as we were being attacked,” Mr Schiff told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.
The latest round of the highly watched inquiry will take place at 1pm ET on Tuesday, 28 June.
Previously, the special congressional committee had no more planned hearings until lawmakers returned from their 4 July recess.
The final hearing will bring to a close a month that featured five other days packed with shocking testimony before the committee.
Previous hearings in June revealed Donald Trump’s unprecedented pressure campaign on the Department of Justice to tamper with the election process, and strong evidence from the president’s own inner circle that Mr Trump was clearly warned his election conspiracies were “bulls*t“ but he went on claiming them anyway.
Our columnist’s take? Tomorrow’s hearing is going to be big.
The only reason the January 6 committee would announce a new hearing so last minute is if they had something major, suggests Independent columnist Ahmed Baba.
“The House was on recess and they had postponed all future hearings until July, so given the January 6 Committee is coming back for a hearing they must have significant new evidence to present,” he wrote on Twitter on Monday.
Before tomorrow’s testimony, catch up on Ahmed’s analysis of the hearings so far.
Filmmaker who upended Jan 6 probe talks Trump ‘aggression’, what he saw, and how the spotlight has led to death threats
Alex Holder, the British filmmaker who recently provided the House January 6 select committee with a trove of footage shot in the months leading up to the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, says members of former president Donald Trump’s family appeared largely unconcerned about the possibility that his repeated lies about a “stolen” election could lead to violence.
Last week, the select committee received hours of video from Mr Holder after he was issued a subpoena calling for “raw footage” taken by him and his colleagues on the day of the Capitol attack. The subpoena also requested footage of interviews with Mr Trump, Mr Pence, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, or Jared Kushner and “any footage pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election”.
In an interview with The Independent, Mr Holder said the focus of the series, which is set to premiere later this year on the Discovery+ streaming service, was on Mr Trump and his three eldest children — Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump — and spanned from September 2020 through the last days of Mr Trump’s tumultuous presidency.
Read more of Andrew Feinberg’s interview with the filmmaker who is roiling the January 6 probe.
Hearing could focus on Ginni Thomas, controversial activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice
We still don’t know what tomorrow’s January 6 hearing will be about.
What we do know is that lawmakers have been working to get testimony from Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about her repeated attempts to get the Trump White House to challenge the 2020 election results.
Ms Thomas has said she’s agreed to sit down with the inquiry. Tomorrow’s hearing could feature video of her testimony.
Pre-taped testimony from other Trump backers like Ivanka Trump has been deployed so far to devastating effect.
What is tomorrow’s January 6 hearing about?
Lawmakers have not divulged much about what tomorrow’s January 6 hearings will entail.
The committee has only announced Tuesday’s hearing would “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.”
That might involve details learned in footage shared with lawmakers from Alex Holder, a British documentarian who interviewed Donald Trump and members of his inner circle in the days surrounding January 6.
Here’s our look at what might be on those tapes, courtesy of Andrew Buncombe.
The January 6 committee announces a surprise encore
Just when we thought June’s bombshell January 6 hearings were out of surprises, committee members announced a surprise final hearing for Tuesday.
The inquiry will continue at 1 pm ET on Capitol Hill on 28 June, and feature new evidence about Donald Trump’s conduct the day of January 6.
As always, The Independent will be covering all the details live.
