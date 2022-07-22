Jan 6 committee chairman announces more hearings to come in September

The co-chairs of the January 6 select committee confirmed on Thursday that their investigation would continue throughout the summer and reconvene for a second round of public hearings in September.

Congressman Bennie Thompson, the committee chair, and co-chair Liz Cheney made the announcement at the outset of Thursday’s hearing after noting in previous meetings that more witnesses continue to come forward and offer testimony to lawmakers.

“We will reconvene in September to continue laying out our findings to the American people,” said Mr Thompson.

“Our committee will spend August pursuing and merging information on multiple fronts before convening in September,” Rep Liz Cheney added.

