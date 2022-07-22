Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump actions during Capitol riot focus of committee’s eighth public presentation
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
Jan 6 committee member says Trump attempting to witness tamper is ‘highly improper’
The eighth of the 6 January committee’s hearings is underway with a focus on Donald Trump’s refusal to call off the mob of supporters who violently attacked Congress.
Alongside the details of Mr Trump’s inaction during the attack on Congress, the panel will reportedly screen outtakes from a speech the then-president gave on 7 January, and two administration staffers who resigned after the Capitol riot will be testifying in person.
The select committee has not confirmed whether this will be its last hearing. The schedule has changed repeatedly since the hearings began earlier in the summer, and the panel’s members say they have received a deluge of new evidence and witnesses as their sessions have continued.
Meanwhile, prosecutors have rested their case against far-right agitator and Trump ally Steve Bannon, who is in court facing a charge of criminal contempt of Congress. The Department of Justice argues he simply “decided he was above the law” when refusing to comply with a subpoena from the 6 January select committee.
In other news, former first lady Melania Trump has lashed out at her former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, claiming she was not informed about the Capitol riot.
Witnesses Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews are now seated and we are waiting for the select committee to take their places.
Mr Pottinger served on Donald Trump’s national security council and Ms Matthews served as deputy White House press secretary.
Report: More Jan 6 hearings to come in September
NBC News reports that the January 6th Committee will hold more hearings in September.
Citing three sources, Vice Chair Liz Cheney is expected to announce the new public hearings tonight.
DHS reveals Secret Service’s deletion of Jan 6 texts under ‘criminal investigation’
The Secret Service’s deletion of January 6-related text messages is now part of an “ongoing criminal investigation”, according to the Department of Homeland Security inspector general.
The Secret Service was informed it is being probed and was ordered to end its own internal investigation in a letter obtained by CNN.
“This is to notify you that the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General has an ongoing investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the collection and preservation of evidence by the United States Secret Service as it relates to the events of January 6, 2021,” DHS Deputy Inspector General Gladys Ayala wrote in a 20 July letter to Secret Service Director James Murray.
Graeme Massie reports.
Secret Service's deletion of Jan 6 texts is under 'criminal investigation'
Agency was only able to hand over one text message from 24 personnel
What to watch for as January 6 panel returns to prime time
The House Jan. 6 committee is headed back to prime time for its eighth hearing — potentially the final time this summer that lawmakers will lay out evidence about the U.S. Capitol insurrection and President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.
Thursday’s hearing is expected to focus on what Trump was doing in the White House as the violence unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican who is one of two members leading the hearing, said he expects it will “open people’s eyes in a big way.”
This will be the panel’s second hearing in prime time. The first, on June 9, was watched by more than 20 million people.
What to watch for in Thursday’s hearing:
What to watch as Jan. 6 panel returns to prime time
The House Jan. 6 committee is headed back to prime time for its eighth hearing
What will the outtakes from Trump’s speech show?
Among the various clips the 6 January committee is showing tonight will be outtakes from a speech Donald Trump recorded on 7 January, when many of his aides impressed upon him the need to condemn the violence the day before.
According to Jamie Raskin, who appeared on Anderson Cooper’s CNN show last night, Mr Trump “displayed extreme difficulty in completing his remarks.
“It’s extremely revealing how exactly he went about making those statements, and we’re going to let everybody see parts of that.”
Mr Raskin has previously promised that today’s hearing will be a “moment of reckoning” for the US.
Johanna Chisholm has more.
Prime-time Jan 6 hearing will feature outtakes of Trump speech to fans after riot
The unaired tapes are expected to be entered as part of the evidence for the eighth House select committee hearing investigating the Capitol riot
How to watch the Jan 6 hearing
The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection on 6 January 2021 is holding a number of public hearings as it explores the circumstances that led to the shameful events of that day.
The next hearing, the eighth this summer, is set to begin at 8pm EST on Thursday.
ABC, CNN and MSNBC have so far all been focusing their coverage on the hearings and many other outlets have been covering them across their websites and YouTube channels, including The Independent.
The hearings are also being shown live on C-SPAN as well as on the committee’s website.
How to watch the Jan 6 committee hearings
Cable news broadcasters have been focusing their coverage on the hearings with other outlets covering them extensively across their websites and YouTube channels
Far-right OAN loses its last major cable carrier
The far-right media outlet One America News Network will no longer be carried by the last major cable television provider that was still including the channel in its lineup
Verizon Fios, the largest subscription television platform that still includes OAN among its offerings, announced that it will be dropping the network, which has amplified Covid-19 and baseless election fraud conspiracy theories promoted by Donald Trump, broadcast attacks against LGBT+ people, and aired commentary suggesting that its political opponents should be executed.
Alex Woodward reports.
Far-right OAN loses its last major cable carrier as Verizon drops channel
One America News Network ‘failed to agree to fair terms’ with telecomms giant
Hearing will focus on ex-president’s inaction during riot
The House January 6 select committee will use Thursday’s prime-time hearing — the last in the eight-part series it has been conducting since 9 June — to examine what former president Donald Trump did after his Secret Service detail returned him to the White House while a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
Andrew Feinberg previews tonight’s hearing.
Prime-time January 6 committee session to focus on Trump inactivity during riot
The House January 6 committee’s second prime-time session is set to focus on the 187 minutes between the end of former president Donald Trump’s speech that day and when he recorded a video telling rioters to leave the Capitol
Who are today’s in-person Jan 6 witnesses?
The two witnesses appearing in person at tonight’s 6 January have one thing in common: both of them were among the first Trump administration staff to resign when the violence of the events at the US Capitol became clear.
Former Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger has already appeared via video link at a January 6 hearing when he spoke during the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide of White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
In a pre-recorded interview shown at the June hearing, Mr Pottinger said he resigned on January 6 after Mr Trump tweeted that “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage” to reject the 2020 election results in Congress.
Former press aide Sarah Matthews, meanwhile, also resigned from the Trump White House on the day of the riot – something she said on Twitter in January this year was “a coup attempt”.
Calling that day “one of the darkest days in American history,” Ms Matthews added that “former President Trump failed to meet the moment”.
Gino Spocchia has more.
The ex-Trump aides set to be lead witnesses at next Jan 6 hearing
Former deputy press secretary has previously called Capitol riot a ‘coup attempt’
