Jan 6 hearings – live: Video shows Trump rehearsing mob condemnation, as Hawley seen fleeing Capitol
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
New video shows Donald Trump literally unable to say he lost election
The latest of the January 6 committee’s hearings concluded after close to three hours focusing on Donald Trump’s refusal to call off the mob of supporters who violently attacked Congress.
Alongside the details of Mr Trump’s inaction during the attack on Congress, the panel screened outtakes from a speech the then-president gave on 7 January, and two administration staffers who resigned after the Capitol riot testified in person.
The committee began proceedings by revealing there would be further hearings in September. They also covered the efforts by White House staff to try and get Trump to act as the rioters began to breach the Capitol and desperate radio communications from Mike Pence’s security detail.
Meanwhile, prosecutors have rested their case against far-right agitator and Trump ally Steve Bannon, who is in court facing a charge of criminal contempt of Congress. The Department of Justice argues he simply “decided he was above the law” when refusing to comply with a subpoena from the 6 January select committee.
In other news, former first lady Melania Trump has lashed out at her former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, claiming she was not informed about the Capitol riot.
Trump watched supporters attack Capitol on television as aides begged him to act
Donald Trump watched his supporters storm the US Capitol on television while his senior staff begged him to call the rioters off, the January 6 committee has claimed.
Democratic congresswoman and committee member Elaine Luria introduced a prime-time hearing on Thursday by saying the committee would present evidence to show Mr Trump failed to act while the attack unfolded.
“This hearing is principally about what happened inside of the White House that afternoon, from the time when President Trump ended his speech until the moment when he finally told the mob to go home. A span of 187 minutes, more than three hours,” she said.
Trump watched Capitol attack on television as aides begged him to act, committee says
January 6 committee says evidence will show Trump failed to act as his supporters attacked Capitol
New footage shows Josh Hawley running away from pro-Trump protesters hours after riling them up
Video footage released by the January 6 committee shows Republican senator Josh Hawley running away from pro-Trump protesters just hours after he was pictured raising his fist in solidarity with them.
Democratic congresswoman Elaine Luria revealed the video at a prime-time hearing on Thursday after first showing a photograph of Mr Hawley showing his support to protesters before Congress met to certify the presidential election.
Richard Hall reports.
Video shows Josh Hawley running from Trump protesters after earlier show of support
Senator Hawley was pictured showing support to protesters earlier in the day
Secret Service radio traffic reveals desperate efforts to protect Pence on January 6
Members of the US Secret Service were unsure of their ability to successfully protect Mike Pence during the January 6 attack and left emotional messages for their families as the riot drew closer, the Jan 6 committee revealed on Thursday.
The shocking revelation is one of the most damaging of the hearings so far: The vice president’s own security team was fleeing in terror from the president’s supporters through the Capital as those same supporters who voted for Mr Pence in November chanted death threats against him.
John Bowden reports from the hearing.
Radio traffic reveals desperate efforts to protect Pence as rioters entered Capitol
Terrified Secret Service agents left messages for family members
GOP candidate for NY governor Lee Zeldin attacked
Chaotic scenes were witnessed after an armed man attempted to attack Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, during his campaign speech.
He was giving a speech when a man climbed onstage and appeared to begin wrestling with the congressman, said Katie Vincentz, a spokesperson for Mr Zeldin’s campaign.
“He is fine. He’s not seriously injured. It’s just a chaotic scene there,” New York GOP chair Nick Langworthy said.
Mr Langworthy said that Mr Zeldin had “just a little scrape” but it is not something that anyone would consider an injury.
The attacker was taken into custody after he was overpowered by a crowd and the congressman continued his speech.
He is challenging incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul this November.
More hearings to come in September
The co-chairs of the January 6 select committee have confirmed that their investigation would continue throughout the summer, and the panel will reconvene for a second round of public hearings in September.
Congressman Bennie Thompson, the committee chair, and vice-chair Liz Cheney made the announcement at the outset of Thursday’s hearing after noting in previous meetings that more witnesses continue to come forward and offer testimony to lawmakers.
John Bowden reports.
Jan 6 committee chairman announces more hearings to come in September
Announcement comes as members indicate more witnesses are coming forward
Recap: Pence’s bodyguards said goodbye to family as Trump ‘chose not to act’ during Capitol attack
The violence that unfolded as a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on the day Congress certified Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory so alarmed the Secret Service agents charged with protecting then-vice president Mike Pence that some of them called their family to say goodbye, all while then-president Donald Trump did nothing, according to testimony delivered before the House January 6 select committee on Thursday.
The prime-time session, the eighth in a series of hearings the nine-member panel has used to present what it has learned about the Capitol attack over its year-long investigation, revealed that Mr Trump’s inaction during the 187 minutes between when he finished a speech at a rally on the Ellipse that day to when he took to the White House Rose Garden to film a now-infamous video in which he told his supporters to go home after calling them “very special”.
Andrew Feinberg reports for The Independent from the latest shocking January 6 hearing.
Pence’s security said goodbye to family as Trump ‘chose not to act’ on Capitol attack
Latest committee hearing detailed president’s failure to act despite pleas from White House aides
Voices: Now we know where Trump really was on January 6
Ahmed Baba writes:
For 187 minutes, former president Donald Trump did nothing to stop the carnage he created. Indeed, why would he? He was watching the culmination of his months-long coup plot unfold.
Tonight’s hearing gave a minute-by-minute look at the January 6 insurrection, during which we found out some interesting new details about that day. For instance: Trump sat in the White House dining room for three hours watching the Capitol attack unfold on Fox News. He sent his 2:24 pm tweet attacking Vice President Mike Pence with full knowledge he was in danger. And instead of calling the military or law enforcement to help stop the violence, he spent his time calling Republican Senators to pressure them to help him overturn the election. All of this happened while his aides, allies, and family members begged him to call off the violence.
Read more:
Locked away in a room with Fox News: Where Trump really was on January 6
We’re about to find out if a president can get away with literally anything
Trump reacts to latest hearing
Referencing his earlier complaints about the select committee’s refusal to investigate his debunked claim that he recommended tens of thousands of troops guard the Capitol on January 6, former President Donald Trump posted:
The Unselect Committee refuses to do this because it ends their fake case. Will there be any mention or study by the Unselects of how the Election was Rigged and Stolen? There is sooo much evidence, but the Unselects don’t want it seen in any way, shape, or form - and for good reason - it would ruin their latest Scam!
Five takeaways from tonight's hearing
Thursday’s hearing of the January 6 committee was the panel’s second primetime meeting and focused exclusively on the actions of Donald Trump and his team during the attack on Congress itself.
As lawmakers presented their case and heard from White House witnesses, viewers were treated to shocking revelations about the sheer danger that Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress found themselves in, as well as the unprecedented lack of care that Donald Trump showed as the events unfolded.
The hearing once again examined a day that has been picked apart endlessly by US media organisations while coming up with shocking new revelations about the day in question that upend how we understand what happened during the attack.
The Independent’s John Bowden takes a look at the most significant pieces of information gleaned from Thursday’s hearing:
Five takeaways from Thursday’s primetime Jan 6 hearing
Trump sat in White House and watched approvingly while rioters attacked seat of US government
How the hearings became must-watch viewing
The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe says that with Donald Trump as villain and slick presentations and investigations, the January 6 hearings mean things will never be the same again.
How the Jan 6 hearings became must-watch viewing
With Donald Trump as villain and slick presentation investigations mean things will never be same again, says Andrew Buncombe
