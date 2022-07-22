Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1658464320

Jan 6 hearings – live: Video shows Trump rehearsing mob condemnation, as Hawley seen fleeing Capitol

Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress

Oliver O'Connell,Andrew Naughtie,Gustaf Kilander,Shweta Sharma
Friday 22 July 2022 05:32
Comments

New video shows Donald Trump literally unable to say he lost election

The latest of the January 6 committee’s hearings concluded after close to three hours focusing on Donald Trump’s refusal to call off the mob of supporters who violently attacked Congress.

Alongside the details of Mr Trump’s inaction during the attack on Congress, the panel screened outtakes from a speech the then-president gave on 7 January, and two administration staffers who resigned after the Capitol riot testified in person.

The committee began proceedings by revealing there would be further hearings in September. They also covered the efforts by White House staff to try and get Trump to act as the rioters began to breach the Capitol and desperate radio communications from Mike Pence’s security detail.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have rested their case against far-right agitator and Trump ally Steve Bannon, who is in court facing a charge of criminal contempt of Congress. The Department of Justice argues he simply “decided he was above the law” when refusing to comply with a subpoena from the 6 January select committee.

In other news, former first lady Melania Trump has lashed out at her former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, claiming she was not informed about the Capitol riot.

Recommended

1658464320

Trump watched supporters attack Capitol on television as aides begged him to act

Donald Trump watched his supporters storm the US Capitol on television while his senior staff begged him to call the rioters off, the January 6 committee has claimed.

Democratic congresswoman and committee member Elaine Luria introduced a prime-time hearing on Thursday by saying the committee would present evidence to show Mr Trump failed to act while the attack unfolded.

“This hearing is principally about what happened inside of the White House that afternoon, from the time when President Trump ended his speech until the moment when he finally told the mob to go home. A span of 187 minutes, more than three hours,” she said.

Trump watched Capitol attack on television as aides begged him to act, committee says

January 6 committee says evidence will show Trump failed to act as his supporters attacked Capitol

Oliver O'Connell22 July 2022 05:32
1658463300

New footage shows Josh Hawley running away from pro-Trump protesters hours after riling them up

Video footage released by the January 6 committee shows Republican senator Josh Hawley running away from pro-Trump protesters just hours after he was pictured raising his fist in solidarity with them.

Democratic congresswoman Elaine Luria revealed the video at a prime-time hearing on Thursday after first showing a photograph of Mr Hawley showing his support to protesters before Congress met to certify the presidential election.

Richard Hall reports.

Video shows Josh Hawley running from Trump protesters after earlier show of support

Senator Hawley was pictured showing support to protesters earlier in the day

Oliver O'Connell22 July 2022 05:15
1658462460

Secret Service radio traffic reveals desperate efforts to protect Pence on January 6

Members of the US Secret Service were unsure of their ability to successfully protect Mike Pence during the January 6 attack and left emotional messages for their families as the riot drew closer, the Jan 6 committee revealed on Thursday.

The shocking revelation is one of the most damaging of the hearings so far: The vice president’s own security team was fleeing in terror from the president’s supporters through the Capital as those same supporters who voted for Mr Pence in November chanted death threats against him.

John Bowden reports from the hearing.

Radio traffic reveals desperate efforts to protect Pence as rioters entered Capitol

Terrified Secret Service agents left messages for family members

Oliver O'Connell22 July 2022 05:01
1658462126

GOP candidate for NY governor Lee Zeldin attacked

Chaotic scenes were witnessed after an armed man attempted to attack Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, during his campaign speech.

He was giving a speech when a man climbed onstage and appeared to begin wrestling with the congressman, said Katie Vincentz, a spokesperson for Mr Zeldin’s campaign.

“He is fine. He’s not seriously injured. It’s just a chaotic scene there,” New York GOP chair Nick Langworthy said.

Mr Langworthy said that Mr Zeldin had “just a little scrape” but it is not something that anyone would consider an injury.

The attacker was taken into custody after he was overpowered by a crowd and the congressman continued his speech.

He is challenging incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul this November.

Shweta Sharma22 July 2022 04:55
1658461505

More hearings to come in September

The co-chairs of the January 6 select committee have confirmed that their investigation would continue throughout the summer, and the panel will reconvene for a second round of public hearings in September.

Congressman Bennie Thompson, the committee chair, and vice-chair Liz Cheney made the announcement at the outset of Thursday’s hearing after noting in previous meetings that more witnesses continue to come forward and offer testimony to lawmakers.

John Bowden reports.

Jan 6 committee chairman announces more hearings to come in September

Announcement comes as members indicate more witnesses are coming forward

Oliver O'Connell22 July 2022 04:45
1658460605

Recap: Pence’s bodyguards said goodbye to family as Trump ‘chose not to act’ during Capitol attack

The violence that unfolded as a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on the day Congress certified Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory so alarmed the Secret Service agents charged with protecting then-vice president Mike Pence that some of them called their family to say goodbye, all while then-president Donald Trump did nothing, according to testimony delivered before the House January 6 select committee on Thursday.

The prime-time session, the eighth in a series of hearings the nine-member panel has used to present what it has learned about the Capitol attack over its year-long investigation, revealed that Mr Trump’s inaction during the 187 minutes between when he finished a speech at a rally on the Ellipse that day to when he took to the White House Rose Garden to film a now-infamous video in which he told his supporters to go home after calling them “very special”.

Andrew Feinberg reports for The Independent from the latest shocking January 6 hearing.

Pence’s security said goodbye to family as Trump ‘chose not to act’ on Capitol attack

Latest committee hearing detailed president’s failure to act despite pleas from White House aides

Oliver O'Connell22 July 2022 04:30
1658460185

Voices: Now we know where Trump really was on January 6

Ahmed Baba writes:

For 187 minutes, former president Donald Trump did nothing to stop the carnage he created. Indeed, why would he? He was watching the culmination of his months-long coup plot unfold.

Tonight’s hearing gave a minute-by-minute look at the January 6 insurrection, during which we found out some interesting new details about that day. For instance: Trump sat in the White House dining room for three hours watching the Capitol attack unfold on Fox News. He sent his 2:24 pm tweet attacking Vice President Mike Pence with full knowledge he was in danger. And instead of calling the military or law enforcement to help stop the violence, he spent his time calling Republican Senators to pressure them to help him overturn the election. All of this happened while his aides, allies, and family members begged him to call off the violence.

Read more:

Locked away in a room with Fox News: Where Trump really was on January 6

We’re about to find out if a president can get away with literally anything

Oliver O'Connell22 July 2022 04:23
1658459765

Trump reacts to latest hearing

Referencing his earlier complaints about the select committee’s refusal to investigate his debunked claim that he recommended tens of thousands of troops guard the Capitol on January 6, former President Donald Trump posted:

The Unselect Committee refuses to do this because it ends their fake case. Will there be any mention or study by the Unselects of how the Election was Rigged and Stolen? There is sooo much evidence, but the Unselects don’t want it seen in any way, shape, or form - and for good reason - it would ruin their latest Scam!

Oliver O'Connell22 July 2022 04:16
1658459582

Five takeaways from tonight's hearing

Thursday’s hearing of the January 6 committee was the panel’s second primetime meeting and focused exclusively on the actions of Donald Trump and his team during the attack on Congress itself.

As lawmakers presented their case and heard from White House witnesses, viewers were treated to shocking revelations about the sheer danger that Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress found themselves in, as well as the unprecedented lack of care that Donald Trump showed as the events unfolded.

The hearing once again examined a day that has been picked apart endlessly by US media organisations while coming up with shocking new revelations about the day in question that upend how we understand what happened during the attack.

The Independent’s John Bowden takes a look at the most significant pieces of information gleaned from Thursday’s hearing:

Five takeaways from Thursday’s primetime Jan 6 hearing

Trump sat in White House and watched approvingly while rioters attacked seat of US government

Oliver O'Connell22 July 2022 04:13
1658459405

How the hearings became must-watch viewing

The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe says that with Donald Trump as villain and slick presentations and investigations, the January 6 hearings mean things will never be the same again.

How the Jan 6 hearings became must-watch viewing

With Donald Trump as villain and slick presentation investigations mean things will never be same again, says Andrew Buncombe

Oliver O'Connell22 July 2022 04:10

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in