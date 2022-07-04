Jan 6 hearings: live - More evidence against Trump emerging, Adam Kinzinger says
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
Trumps hits out at former White House aide
A member of the House committee investigating the 6 January riots of last year at the Capitol has revealed that “more evidence is emerging” that lends support to recent testimonies that established Donald Trump wanted to join an armed mob.
Adam Kinzinger said: “There’s information I can’t say yet.” But he added that “we certainly would say that Cassidy Hutchinson has testified under oath, we find her credible.”
Meanwhile, January 6 committee vice-chair Liz Cheney has rejected the idea that prosecuting a former president would inflame political tensions in America. Looking the other way from potential criminal activity would lead to a “graver” threat, the congresswoman said.
As speculation about shifts in support grows, Mr Trump has lashed out at Ms Hutchinson on Truth Social and in a Newsmax interview. Calling her a “whack job”, Mr Trump questioned whether she had in fact told the truth under oath. He also claimed that she asked for a job when he decamped to Florida when he left office.
Also, it was reported by the New York Times that Mr Trump may announce a 2024 bid for the White House as soon as this month.
Jan 6 committee member says next hearing will focus on ‘efforts to assemble’ pro-Trump mob
A member of the January 6 committee revealed the subject of the committee’s next hearing on Sunday, telling CBS News that he and his colleagues will examine the effort by Donald Trump to lure thousands of his supporters to the US Capitol.
Representative Adam Schiff made the comments on Face the Nation, explaining that “[o]ur very next hearing will be focused on the efforts to assemble that mob” that attacked Congress while the Senate was meeting to certify the results of the 2020 election.
Schiff says next Jan 6 hearing will focus on Trump’s ‘efforts to assemble’ mob
Committee may shed new light on far-right militia elements of riotous crowd
Former federal prosecutor says Trump will be ‘indicted’
After Cassidy Hutchinson’s explosive testimony, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner believes that the former president will be “indicted” for his role in 6 Jan riots at the Capitol last year.“Guns have been smoking all around Donald Trump for years,” Mr Kirschner said in a video posted on Youtube.
“And for whatever reason, there have been no criminal charges yet brought against Donald Trump. That will change. It has to change if we care about the survival of our democracy. He will be indicted.”
His remarks come after Ms Hutchinson’s testimony in front of the House select committee last week.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has railed against her and called her a “total phony” and has even denied many of her claims.
More evidence against Donald Trump emerging
A member of the House committee investigating the 6 January riots of last year at the capitol building has revealed that “more evidence is emerging” that lends support to recent testimonies that established Mr Trump wanted to join an armed mob.
“There will be way more information and stay tuned,” said Adam Kinzinger.
“There’s information I can’t say yet. We certainly would say that Cassidy Hutchinson has testified under oath, we find her credible, and anybody that wants to cast disparagements on that, who were firsthand present, should also testify under oath and not through anonymous sources,” he said.
In another interview, another committee member, Democrat Adam Schiff said: “We are following additional leads. I think those leads will lead to new testimony.”
Trump lashes out at Cassidy Hutchinson again
On Truth Social early Sunday, the former president once again lashed out against Cassidy Hutchinson, the January 6 committee witness who revealed a number of bomshells in her recent testimony before the panel.
Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social: “So Cassidy Hutchinson was all set and ready to go to Florida with the Trump Team long after January 6th. She knew I did nothing wrong. She was a big Trump fan - but my people didn’t want her. What happened? Why did she so dramatically change? All lies. I guess even she didn’t believe her own bull.…!”
Trump calls Cassidy Hutchinson testimony 'all lies' in latest rant
‘All lies. I guess even she didn’t believe her own bull.…!’
Filmmaker who upended Jan 6 probe talks Trump ‘aggression’, what he saw, and how the spotlight has led to death threats
Alex Holder, the British filmmaker who recently provided the House January 6 select committee with a trove of footage shot in the months leading up to the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, says members of former president Donald Trump’s family appeared largely unconcerned about the possibility that his repeated lies about a “stolen” election could lead to violence.
Last week, the select committee received hours of video from Mr Holder after he was issued a subpoena calling for “raw footage” taken by him and his colleagues on the day of the Capitol attack. The subpoena also requested footage of interviews with Mr Trump, Mr Pence, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, or Jared Kushner and “any footage pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election”.
Filmmaker who upended Jan 6 probe talks Trump ‘aggression’, what he saw
Documentarian Alex Holder tells Andrew Feinberg that former president Donald Trump’s family did not seem concerned by the prospect of violence as January 6 approached
Jan 6 committee member claims more evidence coming in next hearings
Adam Kinzinger, one of the Republican members of the House January 6 committee, said that the panel’s additional hearings scheduled for July will reveal new information.
“There will be way more information and stay tuned,” Mr Kinzinger said.
Jan. 6 committee: More evidence will come in July hearings
A member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot says more evidence is emerging that lends support to recent testimony that President Donald Trump wanted to join an angry mob that marched to the Capitol and rioted
Kristi Noem pressed on restrictive abortion law in South Dakota
South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, a potential 2024 Republican presidential contender, was pressed on Sunday on whether child rape victims should be forced to carry a pregnancy to term. Reports of a 10-year-old girl from Ohio being forced to travel out of state to access abortion care sparked outrage over the weekend.
GOP gov Kristi Noem pressed over whether child rape victims should endure pregnancy
South Dakota governor says she wouldn’t change law to allow exceptions for rape
Liz Cheney says not prosecuting Trump would lead to ‘graver’ threat
The Republican vice-chair of the January 6 committee has rejected the idea that prosecuting a former president would inflame political tensions in America.
Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with ABC News correspondent Jon Karl broadcast on Sunday, Rep Liz Cheney insisted instead that the danger lay in letting Donald Trump get off scot-free for the events leading up to the attack on Congress.
Liz Cheney says not prosecuting Trump would lead to ‘graver’ threat
‘I think it’s a much graver constitutional threat if a president can engage in these kinds of activities, and the majority of the president’s party looks away’, Liz Cheney says
Law professor who taught attorney general Merrick Garland predicts Trump indictment is coming
Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor who taught US attorney general Merrick Garland, told CNN he believes Donald Trump is likely to face criminal charges for his role in the January 6 attack on Congress.
Harvard law professor predicts indictment of Donald Trump is coming
Garland previously pledged to follow evidence wherever it leads
What Mike Pence has said about the January 6 riot
Since leaving office, former Vice President Mike Pence has kept busy, joining the conservative think tanks the Heritage Foundation and the Young America’s Foundation, travelling abroad, making endorsement speeches on behalf of preferred Republican candidates and working on a pair of books.
What Mike Pence has said about the January 6 riot
Ex-vice president remains at odds with Donald Trump over Capitol riot, when violent insurrectionists threatened to hang him for failing to co-operate with plot to overturn election
