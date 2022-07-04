✕ Close Trumps hits out at former White House aide

A member of the House committee investigating the 6 January riots of last year at the Capitol has revealed that “more evidence is emerging” that lends support to recent testimonies that established Donald Trump wanted to join an armed mob.

Adam Kinzinger said: “There’s information I can’t say yet.” But he added that “we certainly would say that Cassidy Hutchinson has testified under oath, we find her credible.”

Meanwhile, January 6 committee vice-chair Liz Cheney has rejected the idea that prosecuting a former president would inflame political tensions in America. Looking the other way from potential criminal activity would lead to a “graver” threat, the congresswoman said.

As speculation about shifts in support grows, Mr Trump has lashed out at Ms Hutchinson on Truth Social and in a Newsmax interview. Calling her a “whack job”, Mr Trump questioned whether she had in fact told the truth under oath. He also claimed that she asked for a job when he decamped to Florida when he left office.

Also, it was reported by the New York Times that Mr Trump may announce a 2024 bid for the White House as soon as this month.