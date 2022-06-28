‘I don’t f***ing care that they have weapons’: Trump was aware his supporters were armed before he ordered them to march on Capitol, Jan 6 hearing told
Ex-aide tells House committee that then-president knew his supporters were armed with guns and knives
President Donald Trump was aware that some of his supporters were armed with guns and knives before he ordered them to march on the Capitol on January 6, a former aide to the president told the House committee investigating the attack.
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to Mr Trump and principal aide to his chief of staff Mark Meadows, told the January 6 committee that she overheard the then-president making the remarks ahead of his speech to protesters that day.
"I don’t f***ing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me. Take the f***ing mags away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here. Let the people in. Take the f***ing mags away" the president said, referring to the metal detectors around the Elipse, according to Ms Hutchinson’s testimony.
In stunning testimony to the committee on Tuesday, which revealed behind-the-scenes planning in the White House for January 6, Ms Hutchison said that she was “scared, and nervous for what could happen” ahead of the riot after conversations with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Meadows and others.
Meadows told Ms Hutchinson that “things might get real real bad,” she said. Giuliani told her it was going to be “a great day” and “we’re going to the Capitol.” She described Meadows as unconcerned as security officials told him that people at Trump’s rally had weapons - including people wearing armor and carrying automatic weapons.
— With the Associated Press
