Jan 6 committee schedules next prime time hearing for 21 July

The next January 6 hearing has been scheduled for Thursday 21 July in primetime at 8pm, the committee investigating the Capitol riot has announced.

The hearings have sought to outline how Mr Trump pushed the conspiracy theory that Joe Biden’s victory at the polls had been achieved by conspiracy and manipulation, that he had known it to be untrue and had ignored his closest advisers in favour of conspiring with cronies to try to overturn the outcome by an inflammatory show of force.

“We want to paint a picture as clear as possible as to what occurred,” Mr Thompson told reporters before the proceedings got underway.

“The public needs to know what to think. We just have to show clearly what happened on 6 January.”

The hearings typically last between two and two-and-a-half hours, with one of the committee members leading each of the hearings, but attorneys who know the sensitive material involved well conduct most of the questioning of witnesses.

Most of those appearing have been subpoenaed.

Once the hearings have been concluded, the panel is expected to produce a final report before the November midterms detailing its findings and making recommendations.

As we have seen, the content and schedule for the hearings may be subject to change but you can follow all the very latest updates on The Independent website, via our liveblog and regular breaking news updates.

Additional reporting by agencies