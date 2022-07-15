Jan 6 hearings– live: Trump says he’s made 2024 decision as rumours of September announcement swirl
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
Liz Cheney on Donald Trump’s Jan 6 behaviour
In a new interview with New York magazine, Donald Trump has said he has already made a decision about whether to run for president in 2024, strongly hinting that he will – and making clear that his main calculation is whether to announce his decision before or after the midterm elections.
The interview comes alongside a report in the Washington Post that says some on Mr Trump’s team are expecting a September annoucement of another campaign. Recent polling indicates that while Mr Trump remains more popular with the GOP base than any other potential candidate, he has lost ground even with them as the hearings on the Jan 6 Capitol attack have unfolded.
As even some Fox News talking heads acknowledge that the Jan 6 committee’s evidence is “breathtaking”, Mr Trump is reportedly furious at the progress of the hearings, watching each session live on TV and repeatedly questioning aides when they will be over.
The latest televised session, held this week, featured a bombshell revelation from Liz Cheney, who revealed that the select committee has reported Mr Trump to the Department of Justice for alleged witness tampering.
Capitol officer says he’s not sure if he accepts rioter’s apology
One of the officers former Oath Keeper Stephen Ayres hugged and apologised to after the most recent January 6 hearing said he is not sure if he is ready to accept his apology.
Eric Garcia reports.
Trump ad-libbed violent lines in Ellipse speech
Donald Trump edited his January 6 rally remarks and improvised violent lines to add pressure on then-Vice President Mike Pence in his efforts to get Mr Pence to try to overturn the election, the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection has said.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Secret Service deleted emails sought in Jan 6 probe, watchdog says
The US Secret Service deleted text messages from January 5 and 6 of 2021 shortly after an agency internal watchdog requested them, according to a letter from the Department of Homeland Security.
The letter, from the DHS inspector general, was first reported by The Intercept and was shared with the January 6 committee as well as the House and Senate homeland security committees.
“It’s concerning, obviously. And if there’s a way we can reconstruct the texts or what have you, we will,” January 6 committee chairman Bennie Thompson told Axios. “I think it’s important for us to get as much information about how this discrepancy occurred and go from there.”
The Secret Service told the IG’s office the trove of messages was deleted as part of a “device-replacement“ programme, according to the letter, though it’s apparently not the only irregularity.
A Secret Service spokesman said the watchdog’s claims were “categorically false,” adding that the agency would release a more detailed response later.
Josh Marcus has more.
Ivanka Trump ‘heartbroken’ after mother’s death
Ivanka Trump has said she will miss her mother forever and she is heartbroken following the announcement that Ivana Trump has died.
Ivana Trump, 73, was the first wife of the former US president who died at her home in New York City.
“Heartbroken by the passing of my mother,” Ivanka wrote on Twitter, sharing her picture with Ivana Trump.
“Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest - never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance.
“I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”
Ex-Oath Keeper gives sinister warning if Trump re-elected
Former Oath Keepers spokesperson Jason Van Tatenhove shared his fears of another Donald Trump term in the White House, as he testified before the January 6 Committee.
“We’ve gotten exceedingly lucky that more bloodshed did not happen, because the potential has been there from the start,” he said on Tuesday.
Mr Tatenhove then voiced his fears for the future.
Key takeaways from the latest January 6 committee hearing
The January 6 committee probed Donald Trump’s encouragement of extremist groups to join his cause of preventing a peaceful transfer of power in its latest public hearing on Tuesday.
The committee drew a direct line between the president’s rhetoric and the violence of that day, accusing Mr Trump of directing angry militias and extremists to the Capitol building to stop the certification of the election he lost.
The most egregious example of this, the committee said, was a tweet from the then-president about a rally on January 6 in which he urged his supporters to “be there, be wild”.
“This tweet served as a call to action, and in some cases a call to arms, for many of president Trump’s most loyal supporters,” committee member Stephanie Murphy said.
The hearing focused on the role of extremist groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in the attack on the US Capitol. Members of both groups are known to have been front and centre of the attack on the Capitol on January 6, and the leaders of both have been charged with seditious conspiracy for their involvement in the events of that day.
Richard Hall recaps the key takeaways from Tuesday’s hearing.
Jan 6 hearing video shows far-right promoting plans for ‘wild’ protest after Trump tweet
The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6 played video footage showing that many far-right commentators promoted plans for a protest on the day of the insurrection, after former president Donald Trump said it would be “wild”.
The select committee played video evidence showing that after Mr Trump called on his supporters to come to Washington on 6 January 2021, the day that Congress certifies the Electoral College results, many far-right commentators saw the then-president’s words as a call to arms.
The select committee played a montage of numerous far-right commentators including InfoWars owner Alex Jones, YouTube commentator Tim Pool and others urging people to come to the nation’s capital.
Eric Garcia reports.
Capitol rioter with Confederate flag gets five months in prison
A Maryland man who drove from his home to join the rioters at the US Capitol seeking to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election on January 6, 2021 has been sentenced to five months in prison.
According to federal prosecutors, 27-year-old David Alan Blair left his home in Clarksburg, Maryland, and drove to Washington, DC after the assault on the Capitol had begun. He brought with him a Confederate flag attached to a lacrosse stick, and, after refusing to leave an area on the West Lawn of the Capitol, used it to shove a police officer.
Abe Asher reports:
Cipollone thought Trump should have conceded after Electoral College certification
Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone told the January 6 House Select Committee that he thought Donald Trump should have conceded after the Electoral College certification on 14 December 2020.
Mr Cipollone appeared in front of committee investigators last week for the first time, and clips from his testimony were shared by the committee during its hearing on Tuesday afternoon.
Trump rages at Cassidy Hutchinson again
Former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson gave some of the most devastating in-person testimony heard by the 6 January committee when she appeared a fortnight ago, and clearly, the impact she made has left Donald Trump shaken.
On a phone interview with Real America’s Voice last night, the ex-president – who is furious that there is no-one on his side on the panel – described Ms Hutchinson as a “psycho girl”.
The committee has confirmed that in advance of her testimony, Ms Hutchinson received messages from Trump allies pressuring her not to appear.
