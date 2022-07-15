✕ Close Liz Cheney on Donald Trump’s Jan 6 behaviour

In a new interview with New York magazine, Donald Trump has said he has already made a decision about whether to run for president in 2024, strongly hinting that he will – and making clear that his main calculation is whether to announce his decision before or after the midterm elections.

The interview comes alongside a report in the Washington Post that says some on Mr Trump’s team are expecting a September annoucement of another campaign. Recent polling indicates that while Mr Trump remains more popular with the GOP base than any other potential candidate, he has lost ground even with them as the hearings on the Jan 6 Capitol attack have unfolded.

As even some Fox News talking heads acknowledge that the Jan 6 committee’s evidence is “breathtaking”, Mr Trump is reportedly furious at the progress of the hearings, watching each session live on TV and repeatedly questioning aides when they will be over.

The latest televised session, held this week, featured a bombshell revelation from Liz Cheney, who revealed that the select committee has reported Mr Trump to the Department of Justice for alleged witness tampering.