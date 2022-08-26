Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jared Kushner has called Chrissy Teigen a “nasty troll” for her comments about his wife, Ivanka Trump, in a clip from a radio interview that was released Friday.

Kushner appeared on conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt’s show The Hugh Hewitt Show on 26 August, where he praised his wife Ivanka for “empowering women” as a businesswoman and “helping people find balance in their lives,” until she joined her father’s administration as an adviser.

“And then she basically gave up the actual business part and just went to pursue the mission, and the same people who praised her for it started attacking her, often viciously and very cruelly,” Kushner said during the radio show. “And I think one of the things I admire so much about her, but she never lowered herself to their level. She never got into the mud. She always stayed elegant.”

“But I have to say it was very hard for her,” he continued. “It did hurt her when people would be so nasty, people like, you know, Chrissy Teigen who were nasty trolls who would just say the most awful, horrible things about her, and I would see it.”

In July 2020, Teigen criticised Ivanka Trump on Twitter, writing, “had it with anyone who EVER defends this woman or puts her as the ‘sane’ one in this family. what a repulsive trolling of the people.”

Teigen has also been outspoken against the Trump administration on multiple occasions, and even engaged in an online Twitter feud with former President Donald Trump in 2019.

