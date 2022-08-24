Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jared Kushner denies Mary Trump’s ‘outlandish’ Mar-a-Lago mole speculation

Mr Kushner says the claims were the ‘craziest thing’ he’d ever seen

Graig Graziosi
Wednesday 24 August 2022 17:44
Comments
Jared Kushner denies being Mar-a-Lago mole

Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law, balked at accusations made by his wife's cousin, Mary Trump, suggesting that he could be the "mole" that tipped off federal agents about the secret documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

During a podcast appearance last week, Ms Trump was asked if she thought there was a mole in Mr Trump's inner circle, and if so, whom she believed it could be.

Ms Trump made several insinuations that Mr Kushner would have had enough access to know about the documents, and further suggested — all without hard evidence — that Mr Kushner could be handing his father-in-law to the feds on a silver platter to save his own skin down the road.

“We need to look very hard at why he [Kushner] has been so quiet for so many months now. And we need to think about who could also be implicated in this that would need as big a play as turning Donald in ... to get out of trouble — or at least to mitigate the trouble they’re in,” she said. “It sounds like somebody in Jared’s position.”

Recommended

This is all speculation on Ms Trump's part. At the present moment, Mr Trump has not been charged with any crimes relating to his document mismanagement.

Mr Kushner appeared on former Fox News host Megyn Kelly's podcast where he discussed the allegations that he was secretly working for the feds.

“So first of all, it’s absolutely not true, categorically, in every way. But I think that’s more of a statement of the sad state of the media, where the more outlandish – especially if it includes me – then the media will write about and create headlines,” he said.

He later noted that Ms Trump never explicitly claimed he was a mole, but just that a he could be the mole — a convenient hedge for both of them — and suggested the media coverage was overblown.

“I don’t even think [Ms Trump] said she thought it was the case. She thought it could be the case. So I read the article and I thought, ‘This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.’ But for whatever reason, the media thought it was worth covering,” he said.

Ms Trump noted in her podcast interview that Mr Kushner's private equity firm received $2bn from the Saudi sovereign fund, despite Mr Kushner having little experience managing that kind of firm.

No evidence has been presented publicly linking Mr Kushner to any illicit Saudi dealings or suggesting he acted as a mole within the Trump family.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in