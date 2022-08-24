Trump news - live: Over 700 pages of classified records found at Mar-a-Lago, new letter reveals
Donald Trump has asked for a ‘special master’ to review the documents taken by FBI from his Mar-a-Lago home
Liz Cheney says it would be ‘very difficult’ to support Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley
It has emerged that among the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago were papers covered by one of the highest levels of classification used by the US government.
And there were hundreds of them at the Palm Beach, Florida, resort — roughly 100 of which were removed in a previously unreported operation by federal authorities in January.
A leaked letter sent in May this year by the National Archives to Mr Trump’s legal team, released last night by a right-wing news site, says that among the papers already handed over were Special Access Program materials, which are among the most tightly controlled documents classified by the federal government.
Multiple news outlets have reported that the federal government has reportedly recovered a total of 300 classified documents since Mr Trump left the White House, totalling more than 700 pages. This includes some 150 documents handed over by agreement at the start of this year.
The news comes after Mr Trump officially filed a response to the FBI’s raid of his home at Mar-a-Lago: a lawsuit demanding that the documents seized by the Justice Department be evaluated by a special master.
Trump acolyte Matt Gaetz wins Florida primary despite criticism and sex trafficking investigation
Matt Gaetz is heading for likely reelection in November despite facing a sex trafficking investigation.
The Justice Department probe of Mr Gaetz, a congressman from Florida and top ally of Donald Trump, has continued for months without an indictment or any significant progress being made. The Republican representative has denounced it as politically motivated.
Read more from Eric Garcia in The Independent about the victory of this key Trump ally:
Trump acolyte Matt Gaetz wins Florida primary despite sex trafficking investigation
The three-term Florida Republican is one of Mr Trump’s biggest defenders and fended off a challenge from his right
Over 700 pages of classified records found at Mar-a-Lago, new letter reveals
The US National Archives discovered more than 700 pages of classified documents at Donald Trump’s Florida home in addition to material seized this month by FBI agents, according to a newly disclosed May letter the records agency sent to the former president’s attorney.
The large quantity of classified material in 15 boxes recovered in January by the National Archives and Records Administration, some marked as “top secret,” provides more insight into what led to the FBI’s court-authorised 8 August search of Mr Trump’s residence at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.
The 10 May letter was sent by Acting US archivist Debra Steidel Wall to Mr Trump’s attorney Evan Corcoran. It was released late on Monday by John Solomon, a conservative journalist who Mr Trump authorised in June to access his presidential records.
The National Archives posted a copy on its website yesterday. The agency is responsible for preserving government records.
Leaks, lies and a locked connecting door: Jared Kushner book reveals his hatred for Steve Bannon
Ex-President Donald Trump’s son-in-law is reigniting his feud with Steve Bannon in his new book, Breaking History.
Jared Kushner famously clashed with the ex-Breitbart chief before the latter was ousted from the White House in summer 2017.
Read more in The Independent from John Bowden:
Jared Kushner book reveals his hatred for Steve Bannon
Firebrand Bannon left the White House in early days of Trump presidency
Republican Marco Rubio begs for money on Fox News as Val Demings outraises him in race for Senate seat
Marco Rubio appeared on Fox News this week in the wake of a poll showing him trailing his Democratic challenger while donations to Val Demings continue to pour in.
The GOP senator was one of many Republicans who staunchly opposed Donald Trump in 2016 before coming to terms with his dominance of the party over the next four-plus years.
Read more from The Independent’s Abe Asher:
Marco Rubio begs for money as Val Demings outraises him in race for Senate seat
The Florida senator is raising alarms about the state of his campaign
Vocal Trump loyalist Laura Loomer defeated in Florida primary
Far-right activist Laura Loomer, famous for chaining herself to the door of Twitter’s headquarters in protest of her ban from the company’s platform, was narrowly defeated on Tuesday in the race to represent Florida’s 11th congressional district.
Ms Loomer rallied online far-right communities to support her campaign in the heavily Republican district that includes The Villages, but was defeated by Rep Daniel Webster, the incumbent congressman for the district.
In a speech Tuesday evening after the race was called she vowed to fight on and raised baseless claims of fraud.
Read more from Eric Garcia in The Independent:
Far-right extremist Laura Loomer loses GOP congressional primary in Florida
Laura Loomer, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump who was previously banned from Twitter for Islamophobic remarks, lost her primary challenge to a Republican Congressman in Florida on Tuesday evening.
Five things to watch for in Florida’s and New York’s primaries
Important primary races are being decided in two of the largest states in the country tonight.
In Florida, two Democrats are competing for the chance to compete against Republican incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis, whom Democrats hope to knock off or at least weaken as he weighs a 2024 White House run.
New York’s primaries are far more chaotic. Earlier this year, Democrats in the state legislature tried to draw a more gerrymandered map, but the state Supreme Court rejected the map.
Eric Garcia has more:
Five things to watch for in the Florida and New York primaries
Democrats choose who will face down Ron DeSantis in November, a special election tests Republican momentum and a whole lot of intensely personal primaries dominate Tuesday’s election landscape
Donald Trump and GOP continue to deny Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot – even after two more found guilty
Donald Trump continues to spread conspiracy theories about the men who are accused of planning to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, even after two more men were found guilty by a jury this week.
He previously referred to the plot as a “fake deal” during a speech to supporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). In a new post on Truth Social, he again suggests that the crime was in fact a “sting” set up by the FBI.
Read more from The Independent’s Josh Marcus:
Trump continues to doubt Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot, even as two found guilty
Former president and GOP members say conspiracy somehow shows FBI bias
What happens next to the documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home?
The documents taken by FBI agents under a search warrant from Mar-a-Lago earlier this month will now undergo a review by the Justice Department’s so-called “filter team”.
It’s a timely, but necessary process used to protect the rights of accused persons during the investigative process.
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg delves into what the next stages of one of the most important investigations in the history of the US will look like:
What happens next to the documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home?
The Department of Justice’s ‘filter team’ tasked with reviewing the records has been hard at work since the Mar-a-Lago raid
Gisele Fetterman responds to Oz campaign
Gisele Fetterman, wife of Pennsylvania Lieutenant Gov John Fetterman, responded on Tuesday shortly after a spokesperson for the Oz campaign made a vicious remark about her husband’s recent stroke.
In a tweet, she called the statement “grotesque” and told her followers that “decency” was at stake in her husband’s race against the Donald Trump-endorsed Dr Mehmet Oz.
Read more from The Independent’s Eric Garcia:
Oz campaign: Fetterman wouldn’t have had a stroke if he’d ‘ever eaten a vegetable’
The remarks are the latest barbs in the intensely personal Pennsylvania Senate race.
Dr Oz campaign says if Fetterman had ‘ever eaten a vegetable in his life,’ he wouldn’t have had a stroke
Dr Mehmet Oz’s campaign has finally had enough of the mockery over his trip to the grocery store, it seems.
In a statement on Tuesday that abandoned any pretense of congeniality or respect for one’s opponent, a spokesperson for the celebrity TV doc suggested that the reason Mr Fetterman had suffered a stroke was due to him never having had “eaten a vegetable in his life”.
The eyebrow-raising comment drew derision on Twitter, as many suggested that it was indicative of the Oz campaign’s poor management.
Read more from Eric Garcia in The Independent:
Oz campaign: Fetterman wouldn’t have had a stroke if he’d ‘ever eaten a vegetable’
The remarks are the latest barbs in the intensely personal Pennsylvania Senate race.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies