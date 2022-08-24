✕ Close Liz Cheney says it would be ‘very difficult’ to support Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley

It has emerged that among the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago were papers covered by one of the highest levels of classification used by the US government.

And there were hundreds of them at the Palm Beach, Florida, resort — roughly 100 of which were removed in a previously unreported operation by federal authorities in January.

A leaked letter sent in May this year by the National Archives to Mr Trump’s legal team, released last night by a right-wing news site, says that among the papers already handed over were Special Access Program materials, which are among the most tightly controlled documents classified by the federal government.

Multiple news outlets have reported that the federal government has reportedly recovered a total of 300 classified documents since Mr Trump left the White House, totalling more than 700 pages. This includes some 150 documents handed over by agreement at the start of this year.

The news comes after Mr Trump officially filed a response to the FBI’s raid of his home at Mar-a-Lago: a lawsuit demanding that the documents seized by the Justice Department be evaluated by a special master.