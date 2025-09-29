Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner leads $55B Saudi-backed buyout of EA Sports
The deal, led by Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner, is set to make shareholders $210 per individual share in the biggest leveraged buyout on record
Donald Trump’s son-in-law is poised to lead a $55 billion deal backed by Saudi Arabia to buy Electronic Arts, according to multiple reports.
The deal, led by Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, is set to pay shareholders $210 per individual share, marking the largest leveraged buyout on record.
The massive sale will involve Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners, and Silver Lake.
Electronic Arts has created some of the most famous video games in the world, including The Sims, Plants vs Zombies and Titanfall.
It is also the owner of EA Sports, producing some of the gaming industry’s biggest sports franchises, including, until recently, the FIFA series.
Kushner, senior advisor to Donald Trump during his first administration, founded the investment firm Affinity Partners in 2021.
The company frequently invests in American and Israeli companies. It receives a significant portion of its funding from the Saudi government.
In November 2021, Forbes reported that launching Affinity Partners had boosted “Kushner’s net worth to at least $900 million.”
The publication claimed that his net worth had increased by 180 percent since becoming senior advisor to Trump in 2024.
Now, the businessman says that he is “excited” about the sale of Electronic Arts.
“Electronic Arts is an extraordinary company with a world-class management team and a bold vision for the future.
“I’ve admired their ability to create iconic, lasting experiences, and as someone who grew up playing their games - and now enjoys them with his kids – I couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead,” he said.
The buyout is expected to close in 2027, during the first quarter of the financial year.
Andrew Wilson, the brand’s CEO, will remain in post after the sale goes through.
“Looking ahead, we will continue to push the boundaries of entertainment, sports, and technology, unlocking new opportunities.
“Together with our partners, we will create transformative experiences to inspire generations to come. I am more energized than ever about the future we are building,” he said.
However, some gamers have expressed concerns about the future of their favourite franchises given the Saudi Kingdom’s stance on minority rights.
In Saudi Arabia, same-sex relationships are illegal and cannot be shown on TV, in movies, or in video games.
“The Sims 4 but you get banned if you make a gay sim,” joked one unhappy gamer, in a grim prediction for the future of the video game franchise.
International human rights bodies have previously criticised the Saudi PIF, claiming it has benefited from “rights abuses.”
“Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has consolidated political and economic power, including as chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), a sovereign wealth fund that has facilitated and benefited from rights abuses,” wrote Human Rights Watch.
Saudi Arabia has diversified its investments in recent years, in an effort to reduce its economy's dependence on oil sales.
The country’s vast oil and gas reserves account for 55 percent of its government’s revenue and 22.3 percent of its total GDP, according to the IMF and the Saudi General Authority for Statistics.
Meanwhile, Dar Global, an international real estate developer, has announced plans to launch a Trump Plaza in the Saudi city of Jeddah.
The $1 billion development will be the second collaboration between the Trump Organisation and Dar Global, after the construction of Trump Tower Jeddah.
The Independent has contacted Jared Kushner, the Saudi Government and EA for comment.
