Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner leads $55B Saudi-backed buyout of EA Sports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s son-in-law is poised to lead a $55 billion deal backed by Saudi Arabia to buy Electronic Arts, according to multiple reports.

The deal, led by Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, is set to pay shareholders $210 per individual share, marking the largest leveraged buyout on record.

The massive sale will involve Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners, and Silver Lake.

Electronic Arts has created some of the most famous video games in the world, including The Sims, Plants vs Zombies and Titanfall.

It is also the owner of EA Sports, producing some of the gaming industry’s biggest sports franchises, including, until recently, the FIFA series.

open image in gallery Electronic Arts have produced some of the most famous video games ever and own EA Sports

Kushner, senior advisor to Donald Trump during his first administration, founded the investment firm Affinity Partners in 2021.

The company frequently invests in American and Israeli companies. It receives a significant portion of its funding from the Saudi government.

In November 2021, Forbes reported that launching Affinity Partners had boosted “Kushner’s net worth to at least $900 million.”

The publication claimed that his net worth had increased by 180 percent since becoming senior advisor to Trump in 2024.

Now, the businessman says that he is “excited” about the sale of Electronic Arts.

“Electronic Arts ​is ​an ​extraordinary ​company with a ​world-class ​management ​team and a bold vision ​for ​the ​future.

“​I’ve admired their ​ability to create iconic, lasting experiences, ​and ​as ​someone ​who ​grew up playing their ​games ​- and now enjoys them with his ​kids – I couldn’t be ​more ​excited about ​what’s ​ahead,” he said.

The buyout is expected to close in 2027, during the first quarter of the financial year.

open image in gallery Jared Kushner (left) is married to Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka ( AFP via Getty Images )

Andrew Wilson, the brand’s CEO, will remain in post after the sale goes through.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to push the boundaries of entertainment, sports, and technology, unlocking new opportunities.

“Together with our partners, we will create transformative experiences to inspire generations to come. I am more energized than ever about the future we are building,” he said.

However, some gamers have expressed concerns about the future of their favourite franchises given the Saudi Kingdom’s stance on minority rights.

In Saudi Arabia, same-sex relationships are illegal and cannot be shown on TV, in movies, or in video games.

“The Sims 4 but you get banned if you make a gay sim,” joked one unhappy gamer, in a grim prediction for the future of the video game franchise.

International human rights bodies have previously criticised the Saudi PIF, claiming it has benefited from “rights abuses.”

open image in gallery The Trump family and the Trump Organisation have strong ties to the Saudi-backed, London-listed firm Dar Global ( Dar Global )

“Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has consolidated political and economic power, including as chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), a sovereign wealth fund that has facilitated and benefited from rights abuses,” wrote Human Rights Watch.

Saudi Arabia has diversified its investments in recent years, in an effort to reduce its economy's dependence on oil sales.

The country’s vast oil and gas reserves account for 55 percent of its government’s revenue and 22.3 percent of its total GDP, according to the IMF and the Saudi General Authority for Statistics.

Meanwhile, Dar Global, an international real estate developer, has announced plans to launch a Trump Plaza in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

The $1 billion development will be the second collaboration between the Trump Organisation and Dar Global, after the construction of Trump Tower Jeddah.

The Independent has contacted Jared Kushner, the Saudi Government and EA for comment.