Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett’s pastor was the one who informed her that she had gone viral after calling GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene a “bleach blonde bad built butch body” last month.

The Texas freshman Democrat made the remark during a House Oversight Committee hearing after Greene, a right-wing firebrand from Georgia, mocked Crockett’s “fake eyelashes.”

In response, Democrats demanded that Greene’s words be stricken from the record. Crockett then asked Chairman James Comer of Kentucky: “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blond, bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

The chaotic hearing subsequently grabbed headlines but in an interview with The Independent on Tuesday, Crockett said that her pastor had notified her before the hearing ended that her remarks had blown up online.

“He actually called me while this was happening,” she said. “That's how I found out that it was definitely going viral.”

Crockett said that she received the call during a hearing.

Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett criticized Reprentative Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling her a “bleach blonde bad-built butch body” during a hearing of the House Oversight Committee last month ( US House of Representatives/YouTube )

“And I was like, ‘I'm in a hearing’ and he's like, ‘I know,’” she said. Her pastor told her that the next time that she makes remarks remarks like that to warn him, she added.

Greene, a close ally of former president Donald Trump, later responded to Crockett’s remarks.

“Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle,” Greene said.

Despite the spat, Crockett has not faced major consequences. Last month, she joined President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Air Force One to launch the campaign’s Black voter outreach effort. She also sold T-shirts and hats bearing the phrase to “bleach blonde bad built butch body” to fundraise for Democrats in their campaign to win back the House of Representatives.

Last month’s hearing had been to decide if US Attorney General Merrick Garland could be held in contempt of Congress, for his refusal to turn over audio recordings of Joe Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur regarding the president’s handling of classified documents at his private residence and other locations.

The House later voted on the resolution to hold Garland in contempt of Congress but the Department of Justice said that it would not prosecute the AG. House Speaker Mike Johnson said that he would sue to enforce the subpoena in hopes that a court would require the department to turn over the Biden audio recordings and other materials.