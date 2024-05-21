Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Marjorie Taylor Greene has spoken out after Jasmine Crockett is said to have filed a trademark application for the phrase “bleach blonde bad-built butch body”.

Half an hour into House Oversight Committee proceedings last Thursday, the Republican lawmaker lined up the Democrat in her crosshairs insulting her “fake eyelashes”.

While the House devolved into chaos with Ms Green also taking aim at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s intelligence, the congresswoman’s insults were ruled not to have flouted rules.

Scratching her head at the decision, Ms Crockett asked whether making remarks about somebody’s “bleach blond, bad-built butch body” was also allowed – a clear jibe at Ms Greene.

Ms Crockett is now looking to capitalise from the feud, with her campaign purportedly filing a trademark for the scathing alliterative remark, according to documents viewed by Fox News.

The Texas representative plans to create a suite of hats, hoodies, socks, and t-shirts branded with the phrase, as per the documents.

Jasmine Crockett is purportedly filing for a trademark on the scathing phrase ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Turning 50-years-old next week, Ms Greene has responded to the claims that Ms Crockett is looking to make a buck from monetising the insult.

“I think no matter what shape, size or how we look, we need to be ourselves, not telling women the only way to be attractive or accepted is to have fake boobs, fake hair, fake lashes, and injected faces,” she told the outlet.

“I mean, we all wear makeup and do lashes and stuff sometimes, but it’s out of control. Women need a better message for women,” the Georgia representative added.

On Monday, Ms Greene took to social media to share a workout video, defending her “built and strong” figure.

“Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle,” she wrote on X.

Days earlier, Ms Crockett also took to X to tease her new line of merchandise, branding it “A Crockett Clapback Collection”.

So we are going to drop “A Crockett Clapback Collection.” This collection will feature various swag that includes random things I’ve said. The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House! Give me a little time to really get the swag online etc., but B6 will drop… pic.twitter.com/7RnPQ4jVHs — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) May 18, 2024

She said on Friday that the proceeds from her “swag” will go to “ensuring that we have a Democratic House”.

Last Thursday Ms Greene was pulled up by Ms Crockett after she strayed away from the purpose of the House meeting: resolving whether Attorney General Merrick Garland was to be held in contempt of Congress.

Bringing up Justice Juan Merchan, the judge in charge of Donald Trump’s hush money trial, Ms Crockett asked her how it was relevant to the proceedings.

“I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” the fiery Georgia Republican said.

Ms Greene’s outburst came during an already-tense hearing, and prompted nearly an hour of disorder in the committee.