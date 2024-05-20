Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Marjorie Taylor Greene has responded to Rep Jasmine Crockett after their House Oversight Committee showdown on Thursday spawned an avalanche of memes and even merchandise.

The far-right firebrand shared a video of herself pumping iron in a garage, defending her physique after the Texas Democrat’s now-viral “bleach blonde bad built butch body” comment in a committee hearing.

“Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle. Soon turning 50 years old, God willing, I will continue to lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb and LIVE this life to the fullest and enjoy every single moment!” the Georgia congresswoman wrote.

The video comes after Ms Crockett announced a new venture on X over the weekend: selling merch that will feature “random things I’ve said”, in order to raise money for House Democrats.

“So we are going to drop ‘A Crockett Clapback Collection,’” Ms Crockett wrote on X.

“This collection will feature various swag that includes random things I’ve said. The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House!”

The post included a photo of a man in a t-shirt featuring Crockett’s “bleach blonde” comment about Ms Greene.

Crockett’s now-viral phrase came to life during a fiery spat between the Democrat and Ms Greene at a House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday night.

The hearing had been called to decide if US Attorney General Merrick Garland could be held in contempt of Congress, following a push from Republican lawmakers.

But the hearing took a sudden turn when Ms Greene attacked Ms Crockett over her “fake eyelashes.”

“I’d like to know if any Democrats on the committee are employing Judge [Juan] Merchan’s daughter?” Ms Greene asked.

Judge Juan Merchan is currently presiding over Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York. The former president and other Republicans have repeatedly attacked both the judge and his daughter due to her past work for Democrats.

“Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland,” Ms Crockett responded to Ms Greene. “Do you know what we’re here for?”

Ms Greene fired back: “I don’t think you know what you’re here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

When Chairman James Comer ruled that Ms Greene’s comments did not violate House rules, Ms Crockett responded with her own heated comment aimed at the Republican congresswoman.

“If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde, bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?” she asked the chairman.

Greene’s workout video made waves online, with podcast host Fred Wellman responding, “Remember when you started it? We do. Nice try. Here is the thing...it doesn’t matter how much you work out and how much you lie...it’s the hate you spew that makes you ugly not your looks.”

Democratic Virginia House of Delegates candidate Jessica Anderson added: “No amount of exercise will change how ugly you are on the inside. Your attacks on human rights, democracy and our freedom is why you have become, and remained, a target from people across political lines. P.S. Your God sees ugly too….”

But former Republican New York Rep George Santos rushed to share his support for Ms Greene, writing: “My dear friend… you are unstoppable and that’s why they hate on you. You are in phenomenal shape and most people wish they were in great shape like you!”