Rep. Jasmine Crockett apologizes to the world after Trump, Vance attack on Zelensky

Rep. Jasmine Crockett apologized to the world for the way President Donald Trump and JD Vance behaved in the Oval Office in an explosive meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian leader was accused by the president and Vance of being ungrateful and of disrespecting the United State on Friday in a heated exchange that shocked the world.

While Republicans were quick to side with Trump, Democrats joined many world leaders in condemning the White House for its conduct.

“Let me say this to the WORLD, I am sorry that the bright light America used to be is dimming,” Crockett of Texas’s 30th Congressional District said in a post on X and referred to Trump and Vance as “bullies.”

She also referred to Trump as a “draft dodger,” referring to how the president was excused from service during the Vietnam War with a reportedly faked bone spurs excuse.

“I don’t care what title you hold! This isn’t some long gone reality tv show or failed casino….this is war!” Crockett said. “How dare a draft dodging dumb dupe humiliate an ally and berate an actual brave man who has actually been on a battlefield for his people?!”

Crockett responded further after a follower said they had been waiting for her reaction to the controversy.

“I was traveling, in meetings, and recording,” Crockett followed up. “I’m just embarrassed & heartbroken to see the idiocy being celebrated because literally people are too lost in the cult or just to uninformed to understand how dangerous this is.”

The congresswoman also conveyed a simple yet effective message to DOGE boss Elon Musk earlier this week.

Crockett was asked at the Capitol Thursday by Joe Gallina of Call to Activism if she could speak directly to Musk, what would she say.

“F*** off,” Crockett replied.

A video of the response went viral.

Crockett has not held back from unleashing on the Trump administration. She sparked fury in MAGA world after branding Trump a “thug” live on air last month as she slammed him for purging federal government officials and pardoning January 6 rioters.

“Let me tell you, we have a thug in charge of the United States,” Crockett told MSNBC when commenting on Trump’s purge of the Department of Justice.

“And if we don’t wake up, we may not have a United States because right now he has only been successful at being a ‘Divider-in-chief.’”