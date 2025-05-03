Rep. Jasmine Crockett says majority of GOP lawmakers think Trump’s tariffs are ‘crazy’
The Texas representative said that many of her Republican colleagues saw the ongoing chaos as a result of the president’s tariffs as ‘a problem’
Rep. Jasmine Crockett says that behind closed doors, many Republicans are questioning the decisions of the Trump administration and openly saying how “things are crazy.”
The Texas Democrat said that members of the GOP would publicly do “whatever [Trump] wants them to do at all times,” but that many saw the ongoing chaos caused by the president’s tariffs as “a problem.”
Crockett made the remarks during an interview with CNN on Friday night, saying that the massive cuts in the president’s recent budget proposal were “absolutely insane.”
“Unfortunately, I don't feel like we're living at a time in which these representatives, whether they're senators or House members, are listening to their constituents,” she said.
“If you listen to your constituents, then you will hear pain, and that pain is spread across the political spectrum. Whether you're a Democrat, Republican or independent, the cuts that you talked about, they are going to impact everyone.”
Asked about Trump’s pressure over Republicans in Congress, Crockett replied: “It seems like they do whatever he wants them to do at all times, right?
“Like, behind closed doors, they will talk about how these things are crazy. You can find plenty of Republicans that will tell you that these tariffs are a problem. They will tell you that, and they know that it's a problem. This is why they don't want to go out and listen to their constituents by having town halls.
The St. Louis-native said a recent set of congressional hearings in which specific Republican representatives had been unwilling to defend or even speak out at all on amendments to GOP-tabled bills.
“They literally were silent,” she told CNN. “It was almost like they were told, ‘Don’t say anything, because we can’t win. We just have to vote down these common-sense amendments and get through this, because this is what we’ve been told to do.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments