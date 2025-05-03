Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rep. Jasmine Crockett says that behind closed doors, many Republicans are questioning the decisions of the Trump administration and openly saying how “things are crazy.”

The Texas Democrat said that members of the GOP would publicly do “whatever [Trump] wants them to do at all times,” but that many saw the ongoing chaos caused by the president’s tariffs as “a problem.”

Crockett made the remarks during an interview with CNN on Friday night, saying that the massive cuts in the president’s recent budget proposal were “absolutely insane.”

“Unfortunately, I don't feel like we're living at a time in which these representatives, whether they're senators or House members, are listening to their constituents,” she said.

open image in gallery Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett said during an interview with CNN on Friday night that massive cuts set out in the president’s recent budget proposal were ‘absolutely insane’ and that behind closed doors Republicans were questioning the decisions of the Trump administration ( CNN )

“If you listen to your constituents, then you will hear pain, and that pain is spread across the political spectrum. Whether you're a Democrat, Republican or independent, the cuts that you talked about, they are going to impact everyone.”

Asked about Trump’s pressure over Republicans in Congress, Crockett replied: “It seems like they do whatever he wants them to do at all times, right?

“Like, behind closed doors, they will talk about how these things are crazy. You can find plenty of Republicans that will tell you that these tariffs are a problem. They will tell you that, and they know that it's a problem. This is why they don't want to go out and listen to their constituents by having town halls.

The St. Louis-native said a recent set of congressional hearings in which specific Republican representatives had been unwilling to defend or even speak out at all on amendments to GOP-tabled bills.

“They literally were silent,” she told CNN. “It was almost like they were told, ‘Don’t say anything, because we can’t win. We just have to vote down these common-sense amendments and get through this, because this is what we’ve been told to do.”