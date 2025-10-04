Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Democratic hopeful for Virginia’s Attorney General has said he will not be dropping out of the race, despite the emergence of text messages in which he suggested his political opponent was worse than Hitler and that he should be shot.

Jay Jones admitted that his text messages about Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert were “abhorrent” and apologized, but said Virginians deserved a leader who would “accept when they’ve made mistakes.”

In a 2022 exchange with fellow delegate Carrie Coyner, Jones said that in a hypothetical scenario in which he had a gun and two bullets in a room with Adolf Hitler, Cambodian dictator Pol Pot, and Gilbert, he would choose to shoot Gilbert twice.

“Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time,” Jones said, according to the National Review.

“It really bothers me when you talk about hurting people or wishing death on them,” Coyner, a Republican, replied.

At the time he sent the text messages, Jones had just stepped down from his position as a state delegate representing Norfolk, Virginia. He announced his campaign for Attorney General in November 2024 and went on to the Democratic primary in June.

In the same exchange, Jones reportedly suggested that Republican lawmakers needed to experience their children dying to change their policy views. He also described the Gilberts as “evil” and “breeding little fascists.”

Speaking to ABC on Friday, Jones addressed the messages, saying that such violent rhetoric had “no place on our landscape” or in public discourse.

“I sincerely and from the bottom of my heart, want to express my remorse and my regret for what happened and what I said that language has no place in our discourse, and I am so remorseful for what happened,” he said.

Jones said he had been in touch with Gilbert and his wife, who were “angry and furious” about the messages.

“What I said was unacceptable, and I accept responsibility for that, and I want them to know, and I want the people of Virginia to know that I am so deeply, deeply embarrassed, and that I understand the gravity of what I said, and I am so apologetic for it,” he said.

On his comments about Gilbert’s children, Jones added, “I'm sick to my stomach when I read those words. And certainly they're objectionable, they're abhorrent. They have no place in Virginia, no place in this country's discourse.”

However, despite his apologies, Jones said he would be continuing with his campaign for state Attorney General.

“Virginians, I think, want and deserve and expect leaders who will accept when they've made mistakes, when they have aired, and again, I have not ever claimed to be perfect,” he said.

“I don't think any of us are, but I'm before the people of Virginia, offering my apology and offering my word that I'm learning and growing from all of this.”

It comes amid growing concerns about political violence and extreme rhetoric, in the wake of events such as the assassination of MAGA commentator Charlie Kirk last month. A recent poll found that more than 70 percent of Americans believe that political violence is now a “severe problem.”