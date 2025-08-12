JD Vance says it was ‘very cool’ to have Disneyland shut down for his family vacation - but apologizes for ‘longer lines’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vice President JD Vance is sorry — but not that sorry — for any disruptions his July family trip to Disneyland in California may have caused.

“We had the island to ourselves which was very cool. I had never been to Disneyland. I thought it was awesome,” Vance said during an episode of the Katie Miller Podcast that aired on Monday.

Speaking with Miller, a former Trump White House official who is married to current deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, Vance apologized to those impacted by the security preparations for his visit.

“Sorry to all the people who were at Disneyland for the longer lines, but we had a very good time,” the vice president said with a smile, holding up his hands in mock defense.

But Vance’s visit to the Anaheim park was met with more than just lengthy lines.

open image in gallery Vance apologized for long lines that occurred when he attended Disneyland in July with his family, a visit that prompted protests from Los Angeles residents upset with administration’s ongoing immigration raids in the area ( PA Wire )

Hundreds protested his presence at Disneyland, which came as Trump administration immigration officials and federal troops were helping conduct and secure deportation raids across the Los Angeles area.

It’s not the only recent Vance visit that has ruffled local feathers.

Earlier this month The Guardian was first to report that authorities traveling with Vance requested the water levels be raised in an Ohio river to accommodate a kayaking trip for the VP’s 41st birthday.

Vance’s office said the Secret Service requested the change in flow into the Little Miami River without his knowledge.

open image in gallery JD Vance’s summer trip to the Cotswold has also been met with protests and heckling ( Getty )

A source familiar with the request told The Independent at the time that the ask was made for security reasons after a boat ran aground during an advance scouting trip.

“The Secret Service often employs protective measures without the knowledge of the Vice President or his staff, as was the case last weekend,” a spokesperson told The Independent.

Vance is currently in the U.K., where he has mixed another vacation with diplomacy.

open image in gallery Another Vance trip, for kayaking in an Ohio river earlier this month, came with allegations the administration asked for water levels to be raised for the vice president, but his office said it was a security-related Secret Service request he was unaware of ( Agency )

He spent the weekend with foreign secretary David Lammy at his official country estate in Chevening, Kent, and is currently vacationing at a holiday retreat in the Cotswolds.

The vice president’s presence in the countryside has reportedly caused what locals called a “circus” of security preparations including road closures, police door knocks, and official vehicles driving on crammed back streets.

An Oxfordshire resident told The Observer locals were “used to seeing police around” in the scenic part of the country — which has played host to U.S. celebrities such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Taylor Swift — but there has been “nothing like this.”