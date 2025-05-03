JD Vance skewered for comments about polls during Fox News interview
‘I’m a firm believer that in the modern era, 2025, opinion pollsters don’t know how to capture most Americans,’ the vice president said on Fox News
Vice President JD Vance is being roundly mocked for saying that he doesn’t “really care” about the Trump administration’s recent dismal poll numbers.
A raft of polls marking President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office captured historically poor approval ratings, with one saying just 39 percent of Americans approved — the lowest figure in 80 years.
Fox News host Bret Baier asked Vance on Special Report Thursday about the recent smattering of polls that showed “not great” approval ratings for the administration’s first 100 days in office.
“The approval ratings for you, for the president…are not great 100 days in. They’re great on border security but on the economy and overall approval, it’s a little underwater,” Baier said, before asking how the vice president interpreted that.
“I’m a firm believer that in the modern era, 2025, opinion pollsters don’t know how to capture most Americans,” Vance said. He then pointed to “every mainstream media pollster” who predicted Kamala Harris would win the 2024 election.
“If you do a good job, you worry about the polls later, the politics will take care of itself,” Vance said. “I really am skeptical of these polls. I also don’t really care that much about the polls, even if they were accurate.”
“If we do a good job, if people see the results, then in three years people will be talking about what a great job President Donald J. Trump and JD Vance did, then that’s all I care about,” he added.
Social media users roasted the vice president’s response.
“Not sure that attitude will help in 2028,” one X user wrote.
Another mocked: “‘Polls not great? Don't care.’ – the groundbreaking political strategy of simply deciding reality is irrelevant when it's unflattering.”
“Oh, you don’t care about public opinion? Bold stance for someone hired by the public,” another chimed in.
Yet another remarked that if the administration had received favorable poll numbers, he would definitely care: “Of course you don’t…bet you if they were the opposite direction, y’all would be all over it [and] praising it! Clowns in the White House!”
Vance’s remarks come after a month of a turbulent stock market. Wall Street has seen record lows and highs as Trump announced an across-the-board tariffs, only to pause the policy for the most part for a 90-day span while the president raised China’s levies to 145 percent. The tariffs on other nations are set to take effect in early July.
The administration has also taken controversial steps to execute its mass deportation plan, removing dozens of immigrants, including children, without, as judges have said, “meaningful” due process.
