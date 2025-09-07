JD Vance dishes on the possibility of a presidential run in 2028

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vice President JD Vance hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a run for the White House in 2028, noting that if he does his job well now, he would consider it down the line.

During an appearance on “My View” with Lara Trump , the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, Vance said he “doesn’t like thinking about” a potential presidential bid, and would rather focus on his current role.

"If we do a good job in 2025 and 2026, then we can talk about the politics in 2027," Vance said during a segment on Saturday. "I really think the American people are so fed up with folks who are already running for the next job, seven months into the current one."

Vance, who previously represented Ohio in the U.S. Senate, noted that if he were to run, he would work hard to earn support from both the Republican Party and the American people.

open image in gallery Vice President JD Vance hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a presidential run in 2028, but says he wants to focus on his current role for now. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

open image in gallery Vance also took the moment to criticize potential Democratic nominees in 2028. ( Fox News )

"There are a lot of great people," Vance said. "If I do end up running, it's not going to be given to me—either on the Republican side or on the national side. I'm just going to keep on working hard.… [This] may be the most important job I've ever had, outside of being a father to those three beautiful kids. So I'm going to try to do my best job, and I think if I do that, the politics will figure itself out."

Vance also took the interview as an opportunity to criticize Democratic politicians who may enter the race in 2028, such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom or former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

When asked about the potential 2028 Democratic candidates, Vance laughed and said he doesn’t “think much” of the Democratic party.

“I look at these guys and think that some of them are trying to actually mimic President Trump. You can’t mimic his style, that’s just who he is. I think a lot of them obviously have very bad records,” Vance said.

While he wouldn’t definitively say whether he’d run in 2028, Vance encouraged his MAGA base to go out and vote in the 2026 midterm elections.

“A lot of Republicans are happy with what’s going on. We got to remember, if we want to stay happy, we got to get out there to vote in the midterms in 2026,” Vance said.

While Vance claimed that the current administration is accomplishing all of its campaign promises, polls show Trump’s approval rating has reached an all-time low.

The percentage of voters who say they support the job Trump has done since returning to the White House dropped again in a Quinnipiac University poll conducted late last month. The survey found 37 percent of American registered voters approve of the president’s job performance to date, while a much larger share, 55 percent, disapprove.

open image in gallery Vance recently made comments saying he is prepared to take on the role of president if something were to happen to President Trump. ( Fox News )

The Vice President also made headlines recently after saying he would be prepared to become president “if God forbid, a terrible tragedy happens” to President Trump.

During the comments in an interview with USA Today, Vance insisted the president would see out the rest of his term, but noted he has had a lot of “on-the-job training.”

“He’s got incredible energy, and while most of the people who work around the President of the United States are younger than he is, I think we find that he actually is the last person who goes to sleep, he’s the last person making phone calls at night, and he’s the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning,” Vance said.

“Yes, terrible tragedies happen, but I feel very confident the President of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people,” he continued.

“And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days,” he added.