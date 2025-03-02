Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vice President JD Vance was greeted by angry protesters on his family vacation in Vermont, who told him to “go ski in Russia.”

Crowds lined Route 100 near the Sugarbush ski resort in Waitsfield where Vance was visiting with his family Saturday to protest following Friday’s explosive Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

What began as a routine greeting with the press at the White House descended into an unprecedented public shouting match between Zelensky and Trump, seemingly goaded on by Vance.

The vice president accused the Ukrainian wartime leader of disrespecting the U.S. as he and Trump tore Zelensky apart in front of the press.

Protesters in Vermont made it clear how they felt about Vance’s role in the heated exchange, waving Ukrainian flags in support and shouting anti-Russian chants.

One sign held by a protester said: “Vance is a traitor go ski in Russia.”

open image in gallery Protesters lined the streets in Waitsfield, Vermont, to rally against JD Vance ( AP )

“Ski Russia because JD Vance has no friends in Vermont, but he's got lots of friends in Russia, so he should go there for vacation,” Tekla Van Hoven of Waterbury told WCAX-TV.

Others protested at the resort to highlight the administration’s indifference to tackling the climate crisis.

One Sugarbush employee responsible for reporting the snow conditions wrote on the resort’s website how she really felt about Vance and the Trump administration, which has let go of more than 4,000 park and forest services workers.

“Right now, National Forest lands and National Parks are under direct attack by the current Administration, who is swiftly terminating the positions of dedicated employees who devote their lives to protecting the land we love, and to protecting us while we are enjoying that land,” Lucy Welch wrote. “This Administration also neglects to address the danger, or even the existence of, climate change, the biggest threat to the future of our industry, and the skiing we all so much enjoy here.”

open image in gallery Vance tore into Zelensky during the unprecedented meeting in the Oval Office ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

John Bleh, a spokesman for the resort, told the Associated Press that there were a handful of protesters who were all peaceful. He declined to comment further.

Ahead of Vance’s visit and before the Oval Office drama, Republican Gov. Phil Scott issued a statement Thursday welcoming Vance and his family to the state. He asked Vermont residents to do the same, even if they have political differences with the vice president.

“I hope Vermonters remember the vice president is here on a family trip with his young children and, while we may not always agree, we should be respectful,” the statement said.

Despite worldwide condemnation of Trump and Vance’s behavior during Friday’s clash, many Republicans from around the country were delighted with the showing and used the furore as an opportunity to commend the 47th president.

MAGA Republicans in Congress said the meeting showed off the “America First” point of view. Others saw it as a reason to end American aid to Ukraine.