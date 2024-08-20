Jump to content

Watch live: JD Vance speaks at news conference in battleground state of Wisconsin

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 20 August 2024 17:42
Watch live as JD Vance speaks at a news conference at Kenosha City Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, 20 August.

Donald Trump's Republican vice presidential nominee will hold a crime and safety press conference, the Trump campaign announced.

He will be joined by US Senate nominee Eric Hovde, Rep. Bryan Steil, and Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner.

The former president will later deliver remarks on the same issues in Howell, Michigan.

Mr Trump and Mr Vance's speeches come days after the VP pick made a speech to the Milwaukee Police Association, which has endorsed Mr Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump's opponent Kamala Harris returns to Milwaukee for a campaign visit on Tuesday in her third trip since launching her 2024 campaign.

It comes after the current vice president gave a surprise speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night, in which she thanked Joe Biden for his "historic leadership" as US president.

She will accept the Democratic party’s nomination for the presidency later this week.

