White House refuses to bow to pressure on Covid masks and tells Americans to keep wearing them indoors

Wednesday 09 February 2022 20:02
The White House has resisted pressure to loosen its guidance on face masks to prevent Covid-19 saying Americans should still wear them indoors.

In a daily press briefing on Wednesday, spokesperson Jen Psaki said people should continue following advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) despite a wave of Democratic states rolling back their rules.

“Our guidance has consistently been this: when you are in a high-transmission area, which is everywhere in the country, you should wear a mask in indoor settings, including schools,” Ms Psaki said.

“There are states that have rolled back their mask guidelines, that have given more flexibility to communities – they’re different, it’s not uniform, what every state has done – and certainly we continue to advise and recommend abiding by public health guidelines.”

It comes after Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon all said they would end mandatory masking in schools, while New York state lifted its mask mandate for indoor businesses.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

