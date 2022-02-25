Jen Psaki laughs off Ted Cruz calling her Peppermint Patty
‘I’m a little tougher than that’
Jen Psaki has laughed off Senator Ted Cruz’s description of her as “Peppermint Patty”, telling reporters “I’m not gonna take it too offensively ... I’m a little tougher than that”.
Senator Cruz made the remark at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), in a speech in which he lambasted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, laid into ‘big government’ and praised the crowd for not wearing face masks.
After Mr Cruz mentioned Mr Trudeau, the crowd respoinded with loud boos, and the Texas Republican appeared unhappy that his mention of Ms Psaki did not elicit the same response.
‘Oh come on, Jen Psaki doesn’t get the Justin Trudeau treatment?’ he said after he mentioned Ms Psaki’s name.
At which point the crowd responded with booing. “Peppermint Patty deserves some love,” he added, referecing the character from the Peanuts cartoon.
His apparent attempt at a slight didn’t give Ms Psaki a moment’s concern, and she brushed off the jibe when she was asked about it during a press briefing.
Ms Psaki laughed as she was asked about the comment, and responded: “Don’t tell him I like Peppermint Patty, so I’m not gonna take it too offensively.
“Senator Cruz, I like Peppermint Patty, so I’m a little tougher than that.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies