Jenna Ellis forced to crowdfund Georgia lawyer fund after cutting ties with Trump

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Jenna Ellis has been forced to crowdfund her defence fees after being indicted alongside the former president this week.

Ms Ellis was among the 18 associates of Mr Trump to face charges in Georgia for alleged attempts to alter the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

She posted a link to her fundraising campaign on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter on Tuesday.

“We will fight for Jenna. If you would like to help support our efforts please consider donating by clicking the link below,” a quote from her lawyer Mike Melito read. ”America and the profession of law are worth the fight.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraiser on GiveSendGo had raised more than $14,000.

“Jenna Ellis, former senior legal adviser and personal counsel to President Trump, is being targeted and the government is trying to criminalize the practice of law,” her account stated. “Help her fight back and stand for the truth!”

She also received more than 1,600 prayers, which is an option for her supporters.

— Mike Melito, Attorney for Jenna Ellishttps://t.co/40rKSVoPqo — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 15, 2023

Ms Ellis joins the likes of Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro and John Eastman in being indicted by Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis.

Mr Trump has been charged with 13 counts including racketeering, filing false documents, and attempting to coerce public officers to violate their oaths, according to court documents. He claims it is part of a continuing “witch hunt” to stop him from running in the 2024 election.

It marks the fourth major indictment against Mr Trump in nearly as many months, and the second related directly to his actions during the 2020 election.

Mr Trump has been issued with an arrest warrant and ordered to surrender by 25 August.

In March, Ms Ellis was censured by Colorado legal officials after admitting she made a string of false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

She acknowledged that she had made “misrepresentations” on television and Twitter during Mr Trump’s unsuccessful attempts to reverse the results of the election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

Ms Ellis is no longer supporting Mr Trump and has thrown her support behind Ron DeSantis to become the 2024 Republican nominee for president.