Fed Chairman warns of ‘pain to come’ for US households as he outlines plan to tackle inflation

Eric Garcia
Friday 26 August 2022 15:26
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that of “pain to come” for US households as he outlined plans for the central bank to tackle inflation at a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.

Mr Powell made the announcement during theJackson Hole Economic Symposium as the Federal Reserve has attempted to combat prices that have risen in the past year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Federal Reserve said the economic continues to show “strong underlying momentum.”

“The labour market is particularly strong but it is clearly out of balance, with demand for workers substantially exceeding the supply of available workers,” he said.

Mr Powell’s words come as inflation went virtually unchanged in the past month and Consumer Price Index data showed that it only increased 8.5 per cent, down from a high of 9.1 per cent the previous month.

