Jesse Watters professed his love for the former Department of Government Efficiency staffer, better known by his nickname “Big Balls,” claiming that the teen’s assault in Washington, D.C., spurred Donald Trump‘s decision to deploy the National Guard.

Watters praised Edward Coristine for taking a “beating for the rest of the city” during Monday evening’s episode of Jesse Watters Primetime, about two weeks after the 19-year-old was brutally assaulted in an attempted carjacking.

According to the Fox News host, Coristine’s assault was directly linked to the president mobilizing the military in D.C. last Tuesday.

“When Big Balls went down, that’s when Trump had to call it,” Watters told fellow Fox News host Will Cain. “If Big Balls isn’t safe, no one’s safe. And I’m glad he took a beating for the rest of the city, and he’s back up on his feet.”

In closing, Watters declared: “So, Big Balls, we love you.”

open image in gallery Fox News host Jessie Watters thanked Edward Coristine, 19, for taking a 'beating on for' Washington, D.C. residents ( Fox News )

Cain also chimed in that, though he doesn’t frequent the capital, he said that through “anecdotal evidence” he can see just “how bad” crime is there.

“And you're seeing this evidenced by the fact that, as you've pointed out, so many people are happy to see President Trump take over Washington, D.C., and make it feel safe,” he added.

Since Trump tried – and subsequently failed – to hand over responsibility for policing the district to Pam Bondi, the attorney general announced on Tuesday morning that 465 arrests have been made – 52 on Monday evening alone.

Days after posting a picture of a bloodied Coristine across social media, Trump insisted at a press conference last Monday (August 11) that his strategy was necessary because crime in D.C. is “out of control.”

open image in gallery Edward Coristine, also known by his online nickname 'Big Balls,' was brutally attacked earlier this month ( Jesse Watters Primetime/ Fox News )

The president claimed the city required “liberation” from “violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people.”

His claim is not consistent with official crime statistics over the past two years, which report that street crime has declined to 30-year lows, leading his opponents to suggest he is seeking a “distraction” from the Jeffrey Epstein firestorm.

Last week, tourists in D.C. were met by the unusual and eerie sight of U.S. military members patrolling the city upon sunrise.

Members of the National Guard were present along the Mall last Thursday as part of the administration’s show of force, which was trailed in advance by an insider who spoke to ABC News.