Fox News’ Jesse Watters ridiculed for sharing another rule for men to follow - inspired by Trump
The Fox News host has previously advised ‘real’ men to avoid waving ‘simultaneously with both hands’
Fox News anchor Jesse Watters another “rule” for men to follow — and used President Donald Trump as a model example.
On “Jesse Watters Primetime” Wednesday evening, the host showed a clip of New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker erupting on the floor this week at his colleagues, accusing some of being “complicit” with the Trump administration’s policies.
Democrats are “turning on each other like the Real Housewives,” Watters said, speaking alongside an image of an enraged-looking Booker dressed as a gladiator along with the caption “Spartacus Strikes.” He then revealed his latest in a list of rules of how “real” men should act.
“Rules for men: control your emotions,” Watters said. “You never see Trump lose his cool — even when they arrested him and put him on trial.”
Trump, who was arrested in Georgia in August 2023 in relation to 2020 election interference charges, appears to be scowling in his mugshot as he stares down the barrel of the camera. He pleaded not guilty.
In a more recent example, on Thursday, the president posted a scathing message on Truth Social about Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, using his signature mix of some all-caps text and name-calling.
"Jerome 'Too Late' Powell has done it again!!! He is TOO LATE, and actually, TOO ANGRY, TOO STUPID, & TOO POLITICAL, to have the job of Fed Chair," Trump wrote.
Social media users quickly suggested that Trump may not have been the best example to use, with several pointing out the president’s social media tirades.
“Oh yeah, Trump never whines or complains about the world being against him. Never the victim. Sure,” one X user remarked.
Another sarcastically wrote: “‘Trump never loses his cool?’ @JesseBWatters must’ve missed the all-caps meltdowns, the table-pounding depositions, and the tantrums over toilets. If that’s stoicism, I’m the Queen of England.”
“Apparently, man's man Jesse doesn't follow Trump on social media,” yet another said.
Watters’ so-called “Rules for Men” haven’t historically been well-received.
“I have rules for men,” Watters told “The Five” in March. “They’re just funny, they’re not that serious. Like, you don't eat soup in public. You don't cross your legs. And you don't drink from a straw. And one of the reasons you don’t drink from a straw is the way your lips purse. It’s very effeminate.”
He added: “Men don’t wave simultaneously with both hands. We wave with one hand, not both hands at the same time.”
Past photos of the Fox News host drinking with a straw quickly resurfaced on social media. Others also posted photos of Trump, who Watters often voices support for, using a straw.
In June, Watters revealed another one of his rules. “A man should never Photoshop his picture — ever. A man who Photoshops his picture is a woman,” he declared.
