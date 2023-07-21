Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fox News host Jesse Watters recently found himself making an argument on his show that sounded very much like the one many liberals and progressives have used to defend abortion rights.

Watters’ remarks came in his effort to defend Robert Kennedy’s anti-vaxx views in his programme The Five on the conservative news network on Thursday.

“It’s actually kind of weird that you’re so upset about what one Democrat thinks about vaccines,” Watters said, the volume of his voice rising.

“You can do whatever you want with your body, you can do whatever you want with your kid’s body, your doctor can decide with you what to do with your body – what does it have to do with RFK Jr?”

As he concluded his statement on Mr Kennedy, Watters’ co-host Jessica Tarlov said he was “advocating for Roe”.

Proponents of abortion rights often make the argument that people should be allowed to decide for themselves, in consultation with their doctors, about their healthcare needs.

When it comes to vaccines, however, the calculation for some is different: many vaccinations, including the Covid-19 vaccination, are meant to protect not only the individual getting vaccinated by everyone in that person’s community.

The debate over vaccines has picked up again in recent days thanks to Mr Kennedy, a Democratic candidate for president who has drawn sharp rebukes from Democrats recently for making antisemitic remarks and spreading conspiracy theories about the Covid shots.

Mr Kennedy, who is polling far behind president Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic nomination, has also drawn defenders in the Republican party.

During the debate about Mr Kennedy’s position on The Five, Tarlov asked Watters whether his children were vaccinated. Watters replied that they were, but that the question had little relevance to the overall conversation.

“My doctor said to get them vaxxed,” Watters responded. “So what if he believes that about vaccines? I’ve never seen you so upset about anything on this show.”

Watters’ defence of Mr Kennedy – and by extension the principles on which many Roe v Wade supporters rest their arguments – comes just days into his tenure as host of Tucker Carlson’s former primetime hour on the network.

Watters, formerly a morning show contributor, was elevated to the coveted primetime role following Carlson’s departure from Fox News earlier this year.

One person who may have appreciated Watters’ comments on Thursday afternoon is his mother, a Democrat, who called into his primetime show earlier this week to offer her son some advice on his new show.

“Perhaps you could suggest that your people take less interest, for example, in other peoples’ bodies, and talk about that,” she said.