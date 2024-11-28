Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jesse Watters is now trolling liberals for boycotting Thanksgiving with their MAGA in-laws after he revealed he wasn’t invited to his mom’s house for the holidays.

The Fox News anchor dedicated a segment to Kamala Harris supporters on Thanksgiving Eve where he mocked them for swerving their Donald Trump-voting relatives over the holidays.

“It’s been three weeks, but can Democrats get it together for Thanksgiving?” Watters asked.

“Instead of preparing a list of things they’re grateful for, Kamala supporters are getting ready to throw hooks while passing the stuffing.”

Watters aired a series of social media clips of Americans who have shared their reasons for boycotting Thanksgiving this year.

One said: “It’s not in the best interest of my mental health this year.”

“You do not need to spend Thanksgiving with your MAGA relatives,” another told their followers.

open image in gallery Jesse Watters mocked liberals who are boycotting Thanksgiving with their MAGA relatives ( FOX )

Watters cited YouGov polling which found that nearly a third of adults under 30 believe that their Thanksgiving dinner will end in political arguments over the election.

“I hope they’re here to see the next four Thanksgivings under Trump. The savings at the grocery store might change their minds,” Watters mocked. “Isn’t there a better way to get through the holidays? Can’t we all just get along?”

Earlier this month, the right-wing pundit revealed that his mother hadn’t invited him to Thanksgiving following Trump’s election victory.

The staunch Trump supporter, who regularly shares details about clashes with his Democrat-voting mom, said: “Since they can’t stop us, we’re not invited to Thanksgiving.

“People are taking some space in the Watters household. I’ll have you know that I wasn’t invited to my mother’s house for Thanksgiving. Apparently, there wasn’t enough room.”

open image in gallery Nearly a third of adults under 30 believe their Thanksgiving dinner will end in a political argument, according to a survey ( Getty Images )

“She said it was a scheduling situation,” Watters huffed. “And then at the last second invited me to come over on Black Friday. I told her, ‘No thanks, I’ll be at Best Buy.’”

Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, then took pity on the Fox News anchor as she joined him as the next guest on his show.

“By the way, you’re more than welcome to come to the Trump house for Thanksgiving,” she said. “I don’t want you to be left out in the cold on this one.”

“Well, that would make my mother even more upset,” Watters replied.

It’s not clear where Watters has ended up for the holiday.