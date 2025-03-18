Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Republican-led task force in the House intends to investigate and release formerly classified information related to several major events that have spurred conspiracy theories that have lingered across the U.S. such as the assassination of former president John F. Kennedy Jr., the September 11 terrorist attacks and the prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein.

The task force, called the “Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets,” is led by controversial Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna — a staunch ally of President Donald Trump.

It seeks to declassify records related to areas of “public interest” as part of Trump’s executive order on releasing information about the assassinations of Kennedy, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy.

Representative James Comer, the chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, announced the task force would “build” on the Trump administration’s goal to declassify records of “national importance.”

“The federal government has been hiding information from Americans for decades,” Luna said in a press conference earlier this year. “We have spent years seeking information on the assassinations of President Kennedy, Senator Kennedy, Reverend King, and other government secrets without success. It is time to give Americans the answers they deserve.”

Here is a look at the committee and the conspiracies it will investigate:

open image in gallery Republican Anna Paulina Luna is leading a task force to investigate de-classifying matters of ‘public interest’ such as the assassination of former president John F. Kennedy ( Getty Images )

Who is on the task force?

So far, Luna has announced six Republicans as part of the task force, though she said she would be expanding it to the “entire governing body” for “certain members” and insisted it would be a “beacon of bipartisanship.”

Republican Representatives Tim Burchett, Lauren Boebert, Eric Burlison, Eli Crane, Brandon Gill and Nancy Mace have been named as members.

open image in gallery A video displays an unidentified flying object during a hearing of the House Intelligence, Subcommittee on Counterterrorism in 2022 ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

What is the task force doing?

The task force seeks to make declassification recommendations to federal agencies by first reviewing documents and listening to closed-door briefings on the various areas of interest.

Luna’s task force has approximately six months to complete the project and has already asked members of the Trump administration for documents – both classified and not – as well as briefings.

The task force does not have subpoena powers, but Comer said the Oversight Committee, which does, will back the task force to compel testimony if needed. However, Comer said the committee has a good relationship with Trump’s administration and does not expect there to be many issues.

The first task force hearing is set for March and will cover the assassination of former president John Kennedy, Luna wrote on X.

open image in gallery Trump signs an executive order calling for the declassification of files related to the assassination of JFK ( AFP via Getty Images )

What will the task force be looking into?

In 11 letters sent to various members of the Trump administration, Luna and Comer requested documents related to the origins of Covid-19, the existence of extra-terrestrial life, unidentified anomalous phenomenons, September 11 terrorist attacks, Operation Neptune Spear, the prosecution of Epstein and assassinations of King, JFK and RFK.

Luna also said the task force would look into unidentified submerged objects.

Many of these topics have ignited conspiracy theories online – in part due to the secrecy around available information and decades of public mistrust in the government.

The September 11 terrorist attacks and subsequent killing of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, known as Operation Neptune Spear, have been subject to conspiracies for decades. Despite extensive documents and declassified information being released to the public, proponents of the theories argue some inconsistencies point to a larger cover-up.

Congress has held several hearings on UAPs and extra-terrestrial life, which revealed little concrete evidence to confirm the existence of extra-terrestrials. However, those who believe extra-terrestrial life is real have asserted that the government is covering up proof of their existence.

Federal agencies and Congress have also conducted thorough investigations into the origins of Covid-19, which have become somewhat politicalized. Reports released by Republicans support a lab leak theory, while reports released by Democrats lean more toward a natural origin theory.

The prosecution of Epstein, which never made it to trial because Epstein died in prison, is one of the most recent topics of public interest that has spun into political theories. Many people who believe Epstein was intertwined with notable politicians have demanded the “list” of people who traveled to his notorious island be published.