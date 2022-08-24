First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again in rebound case
The First Lady has reportedly experienced no reemergence of symptoms.
First Lady Jill Biden tested positive again for Covid-19 in a rebound case after she had tested positive earlier this month.
The White House released a statement saying she had tested positive through antigen testing.
“This represents a ‘rebound’ case positivity,” Kelsey Donohue, deputy communications director for the First Lady said. “The First Lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms and will remain in Delaware where she has initiated isolation procedures.”
Ms Donohue said that the White House Medical Unit had already begun contact tracing.
Dr Biden, 71, had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month and was prescribed a course of Paxlovid. She is vaccinated and has received boosters. She had isolated in South Carolina, where she initially contacted Covid-19. After she tested negative, she joined President Joe Biden in Delaware for vacation.
Dr Biden’s rebound case comes after Mr Biden had also contacted Covid-19, received a round of Paxlovid treatment, tested negative and then had a rebound case. Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 in May.
The announcement comes while the Biden family is still vacationing during the August recess. It also comes as Anthony Fauci, Mr Biden’s chief medical adviser, announced earlier this week that he would end his decades-long career.
