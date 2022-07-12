Jill Biden apologises for telling Hispanic voters they are as ‘unique’ as ‘breakfast tacos’
The First Lady had been heavily criticised for the comments
First Lady Jill Biden has apologised for telling Hispanic voters in Texas they were as “unique” as “breakfast tacos.”
“The First Lady apologises that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” Press Secretary Michael LaRosa said on Tuesday.
Dr Biden had been heavily criticised for the remarks to civil rights organisation UnidosUS in San Antonio on Monday.
During the speech, she attempted to praise Latin diversity by saying the community in the United States was “as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio”.
She also badly mispronounced “bodegas,” small stores in urban areas typically specialising in Hispanic groceries.
The comments drew outrage and scorn from Latin commentators, politicians and in right-wing media circles.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies