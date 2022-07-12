First Lady Jill Biden has apologised for telling Hispanic voters in Texas they were as “unique” as “breakfast tacos.”

“The First Lady apologises that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” Press Secretary Michael LaRosa said on Tuesday.

Dr Biden had been heavily criticised for the remarks to civil rights organisation UnidosUS in San Antonio on Monday.

During the speech, she attempted to praise Latin diversity by saying the community in the United States was “as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio”.

She also badly mispronounced “bodegas,” small stores in urban areas typically specialising in Hispanic groceries.

The comments drew outrage and scorn from Latin commentators, politicians and in right-wing media circles.