Jill Biden thinks it’s ‘shocking’ so many Republicans still back Trump

First lady Jill Biden has said she is shocked about the number of Republican voters who continue to back former president Donald Trump, despite him having been indicted on federal charges.

In her first solo outing of the 2024 campaign, Ms Biden said on Monday that it was “a little shocking” that a sizeable number of Republicans are still thinking of voting for Mr Trump.

She told Democratic donors that the 2024 election presents a choice between what she described as the “strong, steady leadership” of President Joe Biden and the “chaos and corruption, hatred and division” of “MAGA Republicans”.

Ms Biden, speaking to a small group of Democrats in an apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, said she was surprised to see a headline before her flight landed that described a majority of Republicans in a poll saying they were still planning to vote for Trump, who is set to appear in a Florida court on Tuesday.

“They don’t care about the indictment. So that’s a little shocking, I think,” she said, addressing a topic her husband, President Joe Biden has thus far attempted to avoid being drawn on.

The 49-page indictment was unsealed on Friday and revealed 37 charges against the former president that relate to his alleged retention of classified documents including national defence information.

Mr Trump has denied the charges and is set to sppear at a federal courthouse on Tuesday 13 June at 3pm. After the indictment was unsealed, he wrote on Truth Social that he was “an innocent man”.

“This is election interference and continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time,” he added.