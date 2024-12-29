Jimmy Carter death – updates: Trump pays tribute after former president’s death aged 100
Nobel Peace Prize winner Jimmy Carter served as governor of Georgia and later the 39th president of the United States
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
James Earl “Jimmy” Carter Jr, a naval officer, Nobel Peace Prize winner and peanut farm operator who became governor of Georgia and later the 39th president of the United States, has died aged 100.
Carter, who was the longest-living former American president, died at his home in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday, December 29, according to his son.
He served as president for one term from 1977 to 1981, but is just as well-known for his humanitarian service after leaving Washington, DC, working for Habitat for Humanity and negotiating peace deals.
He continued his volunteer work for decades after leaving office until he entered hospice care in February 2023.
Carter, who throughout his political life went by Jimmy rather than James, was a towering figure in Democratic politics, both during and after his time in the White House.
As president, he emphasized human rights in his foreign policy, championed environmentalism at a time when it was not yet popular and appointed record numbers of women and people of color during his administration.
Follow for the latest information as we get it.
‘A pure and lasting example of a public servant’
“President Jimmy Carter gave us a pure and lasting example of a public servant. His life and legacy will forever be a lesson on the power in one person’s will to do good. I’m sending love to the Carter family today as we honor his life and untiring, humble mission to help others,” wrote Senator-elect Andy Kim of New Jersey.
Obituary — Jimmy Carter: The unlikely 39th president of the United States
Ariana Baio writes:
Despite just one four-year and somewhat unorthodox term in office, Jimmy Carter brought much hope to the White House during a tenure that was marred by several major crisises.
As America’s 39th president, he emphasized human rights in his foreign policy, championed environmentalism at a time when it was not yet popular, and appointed record numbers of women and people of color during his administration, which lasted from 1977 to 1981.
Read on...
Jimmy Carter: The 39th president of the United States
The somewhat unorthodox leader led his country through one of the most tumultuous eras of American history
French president remembers Carter as ‘steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable'
French President Emmanuel Macron sends heartfelt thoughts to the Carter family and American people.
Throughout his life, Jimmy Carter has been a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace. France sends its heartfelt thoughts to his family and to the American people.
Bush sends heartfelt condolences to Carter family
President George W. Bush released the following statement on the death of former President Jimmy Carter:
"Laura and I send our heartfelt condolences to Jack, Chip, Jeff, Amy, and the entire Carter family.
“James Earl Carter, Jr., was a man of deeply held convictions. He was loyal to his family, his community, and his country. President Carter dignified the office. And his efforts to leave behind a better world didn’t end with the presidency. His work with Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Center set an example of service that will inspire Americans for generations.
"We join our fellow citizens in giving thanks for Jimmy Carter and in prayer for his family.”
Biden pays tribute to ‘dear friend’ Jimmy Carter
President Joe Biden pays tribute to his “dear friend” former President Jimmy Carter.
He calls on young people to study Carter’s life: “…to all of the young people in this nation and for anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning – the good life – study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith, and humility. He showed that we are great nation because we are a good people – decent and honorable, courageous and compassionate, humble and strong.”
Here is the full state from the president and First Lady Jill Biden:
Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian.
Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well.
With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe.
He was a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism. We will always cherish seeing him and Rosalynn together. The love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism.
We will miss them both dearly, but take solace knowing they are reunited once again and will remain forever in our hearts.
To the entire Carter family, we send our gratitude for sharing them with America and the world. To their staff – from the earliest days to the final ones – we have no doubt that you will continue to do the good works that carry on their legacy.
And to all of the young people in this nation and for anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning – the good life – study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith, and humility. He showed that we are great nation because we are a good people – decent and honorable, courageous and compassionate, humble and strong.
To honor a great American, I will be ordering an official state funeral to be held in Washington D.C. for James Earl Carter, Jr., 39th President of the United States, 76th Governor of Georgia, Lieutenant of the United States Navy, graduate of the United States Naval Academy, and favorite son of Plains, Georgia, who gave his full life in service to God and country.
Clintons say Carter ‘worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world'
‘We all owe him a debt of gratitude’: Trump pays tribute to Carter
President-elect Donald Trump has paid tribute to former President Jimmy Carter saying that Americans “owe him a debt of gratitude.”
Here’s the full statement posted on Truth Social:
I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History.
The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.
Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers.
Senator Ossoff hails Carter’s ‘commitment to democracy and human rights'
Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia paid tribute to fellow Georgian Jimmy Carter:
“I extend my deepest condolences to Jack, Chip, Jeff, Amy, and the entire Carter family on their loss.
“A former Georgia State Senator, Governor of Georgia, and work and dedication to public service changed the lives of many across our state, our country, and around the world.
“Among his lifetime of service and countless accomplishments, President Carter will be remembered for his commitment to democracy and human rights, his enduring faith, his philanthropic leadership, and his deep love of family.
“From Plains to across the State of Georgia, the United States, and around the world, millions will forever admire and appreciate all that President Carter did for the United States and for the global community.
“The State of Georgia and the United States are better places because of President Jimmy Carter.
“I join all Georgians and all Americans in mourning his loss. May Jimmy Carter’s memory be a blessing."
Chuck Schumer mourns Carter as ‘one of our most humble and devoted public servants'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York released the following statement on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter:
"Today, we mourn the loss of one of our most humble and devoted public servants, President Jimmy Carter.
“President Carter personified the true meaning of leadership through service, through compassion, and through integrity.
“From his legacy as President, to his dedication to improving human rights across the globe, and his tireless efforts alongside his wife Rosalynn, in building a better world through Habitat for Humanity, he inspired millions with his unwavering commitment to justice and equality.
“President Carter's faith in the American people and his belief in the power of kindness and humility leave a strong legacy. He taught us that the strength of a leader lies not in rhetoric but in action, not in personal gain but in service to others.
“As we remember President Carter's extraordinary life, we also honor the countless lives he touched through his vision and generosity. My thoughts are with the Carter family and all those mourning this incredible man. May his memory be a blessing and an enduring reminder of what it means to truly serve."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments