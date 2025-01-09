Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. will honor the late President Jimmy Carter with a national day of mourning, which will see some offices closed for the day.

Carter died at the age of 100 on December 29. President Joe Biden used an executive order to declare January 9, the day of Carter’s state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral, a day of mourning.

Biden is set to deliver a eulogy, and President-elect Donald Trump has said that he will attend the ceremony. Flags are being flown at half-staff for the 30-day period following the late president’s death, CNN noted.

The most recent national day of mourning took place in December 2018 following the death of President George H.W. Bush at the age of 94.

Here’s what will definitely be closed on Thursday.

Mail

The National Postal Mail Handlers Union has said that the U.S. postal service will pause its operations on Thursday. UPS and FedEX pickup and delivery services are expected to be available, and UPS Store and FedEX office locations will be open too.

Stock market

open image in gallery A national day of mourning will take place on Thursday to mark former president Jimmy Carter’s funeral. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Nasdaq is set to close all of its equities and options markets to mark the national day of mourning on Thursday. It’s also set to mark the late president’s death with a moment of silence at 9.20 a.m. E.T. The bond market is set to close at 2 p.m. E.T. following a recommendation from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

Nasdaq President Tal Cohen said in a statement, “We mourn the loss of President Carter and will be closing our U.S. markets during the National Day of Mourning to celebrate his life and honor his legacy.” Banks As the national day of mourning isn’t a federal holiday, many businesses, banks, and services will be open. But it’s worth checking local store hours before going out.

New York Stock Exchange

open image in gallery The president of the New York Stock Exchange Group praised Carter for devorting his “life to public service and defending our freedom.” ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Similarly, the New York Stock Exchange won’t be open for trading and the flag above the exchange will be flown at half-staff.

Lynn Martin, the president of NYSE Group, said in a statement that “Jimmy Carter, with humble roots as a farmer and family man, devoted his life to public service and defending our freedom.”

"During his noteworthy post-presidential life, President Carter left an enduring legacy of humanitarianism,” Martin added. “The NYSE will respectfully honor President Carter’s lifetime of service to our nation by closing our markets on the National Day of Mourning."

Supreme Court

open image in gallery The Supreme Court - along with all federal departments and agencies - will also be closed on Thursday. ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Chief Justice John Roberts ordered that the Supreme Court building be closed on Thursday. While the court wasn’t scheduled to be in session, it’s getting close to the January 19 deadline for TikTok to divest from its Chinese parent company. The company has challenged the federal law dictating that they must divest to the Supreme Court.

Biden’s executive order also stipulated that all federal departments and agencies will be closed on January 9th apart from some vital employees for national security reasons who may still be working on Thursday. National parks will generally be open, but their administrative centers will be closed.