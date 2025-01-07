Jimmy Carter funeral updates: Kamala Harris to deliver eulogy as president lies in state at Capitol
Dignitaries, including Supreme Court justices and Members of Congress, to take part in lying-in-state ceremony at Capitol Rotunda
Supreme Court justices, members of Congress, and others will arrive at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday for President Jimmy Carter’s lying-in-state ceremony.
Vice President Kamala Harris is set to deliver one of the eulogies for Carter following his death on December 29 at the age of 100.
Carter was a Nobel Peace Prize winner, peanut farmer, and Georgia governor who became the 39th president of the United States after winning the 1976 election. He served one term in the White House, losing to former California Governor Ronald Reagan in 1980.
The president’s hearse arrived in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, kicking off a six-day state funeral. The procession started at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, where both current and former Secret Service agents assigned to Carter’s detail carried his remains to the hearse. The motorcade passed through his hometown of Plains, arriving in Atlanta after a stop at his childhood home.
After a moment of silence at the State Capitol, a private memorial service took place at the Carter Presidential Center. He lied in repose until early on Tuesday when his body will be taken to Washington, D.C., where he’s set to lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda.
His funeral has been scheduled for January 9 at the Washington National Cathedral.
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog tracking the six-day state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter, who died on December 29 at the age of 100.
On Tuesday, Carter’s remains will be moved from the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta at 11.30 a.m. E.T. for the flight to Washington, D.C.
Honoring the former president’s service, the procession will initially make a stop at the U.S. Navy Memorial.
At 4.30 p.m. officials, including Supreme Court Justices, the Cabinet, the Joint Chiefs, and members of Congress, will gather at the U.S. Capitol for the lying-in-state ceremony.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Vice President Kamala Haris, and House Speaker Mike Johnson are set to deliver eulogies.
