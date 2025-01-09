Jimmy Carter funeral live updates: All five living presidents to attend service in Washington DC as nation mourns

✕ Close Jimmy Carter, former US president, dies aged 100

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The funeral of President Jimmy Carter will bring together all five living holders of the office as political leaders in Washington honor the life of the 39th president, who died on December 29 at the age of 100.

Thursday’s funeral will be the final tribute to the longest-living president as the six-day proceedings come to an end. Funeral services and ceremonies have taken place at the U.S. Capitol, the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, and in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, George W Bush, and Joe Biden are set to attend.

After his funeral service, the remains of the late president will be taken back to Georgia for a private ceremony and burial in Plains.

Biden was a friend of Carter’s, and he will deliver a eulogy at the service at the Washington National Cathedral.

Biden said following Carter’s death that the late president was a “dear friend” and lauded his character and noted his record as president and his more than 40 years of humanitarian work after leaving the presidency.

“What I find extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people all around the world, all over the world, feel they lost a friend, as well, even though they never met him,” Biden said. “That’s because Jimmy Carter lived a life measured not by words but by his deeds.”