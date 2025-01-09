Why Michelle Obama skipped Jimmy Carter’s funeral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All five living presidents and their partners attended former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, except for one person: former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Carter’s life was celebrated at the National Cathedral on Thursday morning. However, the former first lady was notably absent despite all other former and current first ladies attending.

It’s not entirely clear why the former first lady was absent. However, CNN’s Chief National Affairs Correspondent Jeff Zeleny reports it was due to an extended vacation in Hawaii.

“I’m told by her advisors that she has scheduling conflicts,” Zeleney said on Thursday morning. “She’s still in Hawaii.”

open image in gallery All five living presidents and their partners, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, sit in the National Cathedral for former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral on Thursday ( AFP via Getty Images )

A spokesperson for the former first lady said Carter and his family are in her thoughts.

“Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President,” spokesperson Crystal Carson said in a statement.

open image in gallery Former First Lady Michelle Obama pictured at a Democratic campaign rally in October ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted Michelle Obama’s representatives via the Obama Foundation for comment.

Those present included President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden; President-elect Donald Trump and incoming First Lady Melania Trump; former President Barack Obama; former President George W Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush; and former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady Hillary Clinton.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff also attended, sitting in the front row with the president.

Obama and Trump appeared to have a lengthy chat while sitting next to each other before the service began. It’s not clear what they discussed, but the pair shared a laugh.

open image in gallery Obama and Trump share a laugh at Carter’s funeral on Thursday morning ( AFP via Getty Images )

Other attendees included President Gerald Ford’s youngest son, Steven Ford, country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood and former Vice President Walter Mondale’s son, Ted Mondale.

Biden is set to deliver a eulogy for Carter, whom he has described as a “dear friend.”

“What I find extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people all around the world, all over the world, feel they lost a friend, as well, even though they never met him,” Biden said in a statement following Carter’s death. “That’s because Jimmy Carter lived a life measured not by words but by his deeds.”

The Obamas also honored Carter in a statement shortly after his death.

“He believed some things were more important than reelection — things like integrity, respect, and compassion,” the pair wrote of the 39th president. “Because Jimmy Carter believed, as deeply as he believed anything, that we are all created in God’s image.”