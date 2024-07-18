Support truly

Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host Anthony Anderson roasted Amber Rose and Forgiato Blow for their bizarre rendition of Ice Ice Baby during the Republican National Convention.

“Haven’t Donald Trump’s ears been through enough though?” he quipped – a reference to the former president being shot in the ear during an assassination attempt at the weekend.

During day two of the RNC on Tuesday, attendees were treated to a video of rappers Rose and Blow performing a parody version of Vanilla Ice’s smash hit Ice Ice Baby.

Performing in front of a pick-up truck, the duo switched up the lyrics to make them Trump-themed, replacing “Ice, Ice, baby” with “Trump, Trump, baby”.

“America needs saving, voting Trump, Trump, baby,” they sang, along with a message to vote in the election on November 5.

Anderson, the guest presenter on Kimmel’s show this week, jokingly pondered if any other Trump or Republican-themed rap or music groups would appear at the convention.

“I’m looking forward to all the MAGA rap groups performing this week; there’s Run RNC, A-salt and Pepper, Bone Spurs-n-Harmony, Cypress Hill-ary’s E-mails, oh and here’s my favorite: the Wu-Klux Klan,” he quipped.

The late-night show host also took aim at Nikki Haley over her drastic change of heart about Trump, after she took to the stage at the RNC on Tuesday and declared that Trump should be the Republican party’s nominee – months after she questioned his mental capacity while running against him in the primaries.

Anderson mocked her U-turn, playing a clip of Haley criticizing Trump in February, pretending to mistake it for her RNC speech.

“We can’t win if Donald Trump is the nominee,” Haley said in the clip.

“Oops, my bad,” Anderson said. “That was the wrong clip, that was from five months ago.”

The host then immediately played the clip of Haley at the RNC on Tuesday, where Haley gushed of Trump: “I’ll start by making one thing perfectly clear: Donald Trump has my strong endorsement, period.”

RNC parodies ‘Ice Ice Baby’ for Trump-themed music video with Amber Rose and Forgiato Blow

Anderson chimed in: “And let me make one thing perfectly clear: you are a total sellout with no spine, period.”

Haley’s appearance at the RNC comes as the party puts on a united front, rallying around Trump who will officially accept the Republican presidential nomination on Thursday night in his first public speech since surviving an assassination attempt on Saturday.

Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet when a gunman opened fire at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

One rallygoer was killed in the shooting and two others hospitalized while the gunman – 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks – was shot dead by Secret Service agents.